Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.