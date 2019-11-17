PUMPKIN-APPLE BUTTER
This is a great item to keep stocked in your refrigerator this time of year. It’s perfect on whole grain toast, oatmeal, as a smoothie mix-in, a dip for apples or pretzels, or in a yogurt parfait layered between Greek yogurt and granola.
Ingredients:
2 baking apples, peeled, cored and halved
1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
1 cup orange or apple juice
1 15-ounce can of pumpkin or equivalent cooked fresh pumpkin.
Directions: Place apples, spices and orange juice in a covered glass container and microwave on full power until apples are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Mash apples and add pumpkin. Microwave an additional 5 minutes. Mash the apple mixture together or puree in a food processor. Serve warm or refrigerate for later use.
Chef’s tip: For extra smooth results, puree in a food processor.
Nutrition: Serves 8. Per 1/3 cup serving: 70 calories, 0g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 76mg sodium, 18g total carbohydrate, 2g dietary fiber, 1g protein
Source: foodandhealth.com. Recipe is contributed by Peg Christenson, registered nutrition and dietetic technician, at Hutchinson Health.