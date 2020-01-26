As the calendar flips to a new year, many Americans try to tackle a tough task: Building a healthier lifestyle. According to Statista, the sense of being unhealthy is especially strong among millennials. Nearly 80 percent of adults younger than 36 reported that they "could be healthier."
Sustaining a well-rounded, nutritious diet can be difficult. Consumers need to identify food options that are not only healthy, but also delicious and convenient. Packed with protein and easy to prepare, turkey fits the bill for a wholesome, balanced diet.
Low in fat and loaded with an abundance of minerals, turkey is perfect for many tasty, simple meals for individuals and families. Consumers can cook tacos with ground turkey, turkey burgers, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, turkey sheet pan dinners, turkey sausage or turkey skillet kits in less than a 30 minutes and enjoy a convenient, nourishing meal.
No matter what form of turkey consumers are choosing, they are often hung up on a common question: White meat or dark meat? You can't go wrong either way, according to nutritionist Dana Harrison. She notes that white meat is a great source of lean protein, low in fat and low in calories. However, the calorie disparity is not that large. For a 3-ounce serving, any part of the turkey falls within a 160- to 190-calorie range.
While dark meat has a higher concentration of fat than white meat, those fats could help you feel more satiated by your meal. Dark meat is also higher in certain other nutrients, including iron, zinc, B vitamins and selenium. Ultimately, Harrison recommends that consumers simply eat the option they prefer because white and dark meat both fit into a healthy, adequate and balanced diet.
For those wanting healthier options for their families, there are a variety of products including ground turkey, breast cutlets, tenderloins and turkey meal kits.
Ground turkey is another quick, versatile dinner option. With 28 grams of protein and only one gram of fat per serving, 99 percent fat-free ground turkey breast provides a great foundation for a wholesome entrée, such as tacos or chili. For families on the go, oven-ready turkey meatloaf is simple to prepare and perfect for busy schedules.
Keeping track of the food you are consuming can help you lose weight and determine if you're eating enough in each food group. And with modern technology at our disposal, diet monitoring is a breeze. Online food calculators, such as a tool on WebMD, enable consumers to count calories and grams of fat, carbohydrates and protein from thousands of different foods. There are numerous mobile apps that allow you to track your exercise accomplishments, in addition to your dietary goals, to stay on pace with your resolution.
Upholding a healthy diet with balanced, wholesome meals only takes a few simple steps. Smart shoppers plan meals before heading to the store and stick to the outside perimeter of the supermarket to purchase fresh ingredients, including vegetables, fruit and lean meats. Moreover, a consistent meal-planning routine saves time and money by eliminating extra trips to eat out and cutting out the need to order delivery.
Armed with a grocery shopping game plan and modern technology to monitor nutrition and wellness progress, consumers can be ready to maintain a healthy routine. Even on the busiest of nights, convenient and healthful turkey meal options ensure you can enjoy an appetizing dinner.
ROTISSERIE TURKEY TENDERLOIN WITH LEMONY VEGGIE
Ingredients:
Turkey breast tenderloin
2 bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 large zucchini or summer squash, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 cups broccoli florets
12 ounces new potatoes, cut in half
1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, optional
Directions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet tray with foil and coat it lightly with olive oil. Toss veggies with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place turkey tenderloin in the center of the tray and veggies. Bake 30-35 minutes or until the turkey is 17 degrees and the edges of the veggies are lightly browned. Squeeze fresh lemon juice on the veggies, add parsley, serve and enjoy.
Nutrition: Recipe makes eight 4-ounce servings. Per serving: 221 calories, 8g total fat, 545mg sodium, 18g total carbohydrates, 24g protein
For more turkey recipes, visit honeysucklewhite.com.
Source: Brandpoint