ORANGE AND SWEET POTATO PORK CHOPS
This recipe is a great source of protein, and the sweet potatoes add important vitamin A. Thanks to the orange and cinnamon flavoring, you may be able to skip the salt entirely.
Once you’ve assembled this main dish, you’re free to do something else while it is baking. Read the paper, take a walk, put in a load of wash or just relax! If you have unexpected company the night you prepare this, it is easy to toss in an extra pork chop and add another sweet potato.
Ingredients:
2 pork chops
1 sweet potato (peeled)
1/2 orange (sliced)
1 dash cinnamon (optional)
1 dash salt (optional)
1 dash black pepper (optional)
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium skillet, brown pork chops in a small amount of oil. Cut sweet potato into 1/2-inch slices. Place meat and sweet potato slices in a baking dish and top with orange slices, sprinkle with seasonings if desired. Cover and bake for 1 hour until meat is tender. Pork is safely cooked when it has been heated to 145 degrees, followed by a 3-minute rest.
Chef’s tip: Serve with a green vegetable such as broccoli.
Nutrition: Recipe makes two servings. Per serving: 270 calories, 100 calories from fat, 11g total fat, 4g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 65mg cholesterol, 85mg sodium, 17g total carbohydrate, 3g dietary fiber, 6g sugars, 25g protein.
Source: unl.edu