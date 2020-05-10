LOW-CARB CAULIFLOWER HUMMUS
Ingredients:
2 10-ounce bags cauliflower florets
3 tablespoons tahini
15 cloves garlic, peeled
2 tablespoons lemon juice
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon pepitas
3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Directions: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place cauliflower and garlic cloves in bowl and toss with two tablespoons of olive oil, and 2 teaspoons of salt and black pepper. Place on rimmed baking sheet and roast until tender and slightly caramelized, about 20 minutes, turning florets and garlic halfway through. Let cool. Place roasted cauliflower and garlic in food processor fitted with steel blade. Add tahini, lemon juice and another tablespoon of olive oil and remaining teaspoon of salt. Process until smooth. Place hummus in serving dish and garnish with a drizzle of the remaining tablespoon of olive oil, pepitas and a sprinkling of smoked paprika. Serve with fresh vegetables for dipping.
Nutrition: Serves 6. Per serving: 166.2 calories, 14.2g fat, unknown saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 604.2mg sodium, 9.5g carbohydrate, unknown fiber, unknown protein
Source: Adapted from fruitsandveggiesmorematter.org