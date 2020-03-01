CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE SOUP
Ingredients:
1 onion (chopped)
1 can tomatoes (14.5 ounces, broken up)
1 can chicken broth, low-sodium (14.5 ounces)
1/2 cup chicken, cooked and chopped
1 package mixed vegetables (10 ounces, frozen)
1/4 teaspoon thyme
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Use only cooked chicken for this recipe. Peel and chop the onion to make 1 tablespoon of chopped onion. Use a fork to pierce the tomatoes and break them up into pieces. Put the tomatoes and broth in the pan. Cook on medium heat until they boil. Add the onion. Turn the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes over low heat until vegetables are tender. This easy recipe has much less sodium than canned soups.
Nutrition:
Recipe makes 4 servings, 1 cup per serving: 115 calories, 2g total fat, 329mg sodium, 16g total carbohydrate, 5g dietary fiber, 10g protein
Source: Pennsylvania Nutrition Education Program, Pennsylvania Nutrition Education