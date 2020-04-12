April is Move More Month and physical activity should be part of your life every day, seniors included. You don't need to buy special clothes or equipment to become more active. Find things you enjoy, that way you’re more likely to stick with it: Go for a brisk walk, a bike ride, do gardening, even housework is exercise! Just be sure to check with your doctor before beginning an exercise routine.
Here are just a few benefits of physical activity:
- maintain and improve your strength so you can stay independent
- have more energy to do the things you want to do
- improve your balance and prevent falls
- prevent or delay some diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and certain types of cancer
- perk up your mood and reduce feelings of depression
- sleep better at night
- reduce levels of stress and anxiety
- reach or maintain a healthy weight
To get all of the benefits of physical activity, try all four types of exercise: endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. Here are some tips to help:
- Try to build up to at least 30 minutes of activity on most or all days of the week. That's called an endurance activity because it builds your energy or "staying power." You don't have to be active for 30 minutes all at once.
- Keep using your muscles. Strength exercises build muscles. When you have strong muscles, you can get up from a chair by yourself and lift your grandchildren. Keeping your muscles strong can help prevent falls and fall-related injuries.
- Do things to help your balance. Try standing on one foot, then the other. If at first you need support, hold on to something sturdy. Work your way up to doing the exercises without support. Try the heel-to-toe walk. As you walk, put the heel of one foot just in front of the toes of your other foot.
- Stretching can improve your flexibility. Moving more freely will make it easier for you to reach down to tie your shoes or look over your shoulder when you back your car out of the driveway. Stretch when your muscles are warmed up. Don't stretch so far that it hurts.
For more information about exercise plans and safety tips, visit Go4Life.
Source: National Institute on Aging