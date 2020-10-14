Minnesota author Kao Kalia Yang is a familiar name to local readers. She has made several visits to Hutchinson, including an author presentation in 2018 when her book, “The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father,” was selected as Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community read.
So, what has she been doing since? Writing more books, of course.
Last week, Yang released her third children’s book, “The Most Beautiful Thing,” for young readers age 5-9.
“Whether she is writing for children or adults, her books always speak to the heart,” said Katy Hiltner, Hutchinson head librarian. “She’s an incredibly gifted writer whose poetic words continue to touch readers of all ages.”
Like her other work, the 32-page story is drawn from Yang’s childhood experiences as a Hmong refugee. She weaves together the story of her family’s early years in the United States with that of her beloved grandmother in the jungles of Laos. They are poor, so as a young girl she had to settle for less — eating ice cubes instead of ice cream, and bone-flavored soup instead of meat. When she asks for braces to straighten her crooked teeth, which her family cannot afford, it is her grandmother who helps her see true beauty is found with those we love most.
“The book is a reminder — poverty is nothing to be ashamed of,” Yang said in a phone interview. “Many children know they can’t have the things they want. For so many, it’s something they want to hide. There is a love money can’t buy.”
Yang wanted to share her story with her own children — a 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twin boys — as much as with other children. She said she also wrote the book as a reminder to young ones that it’s a privilege to be with the elderly.
“Respect for the elderly, we need to be reminded of it, to be reminded while they suffer through the coronavirus,” she said. “Elders are depositories of stories.”
“The Most Beautiful Thing” is a powerful story, so much so it will be taught across the elementary schools in St. Paul, Minnesota, along with her earlier children’s book, “A Map Into the World.”
It’s not the only good news she has received. “The Song Poet” has been adapted into a youth opera by the Minnesota Opera and will premiere May 21 at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.
WRITING AND CORONAVIRUS
In the old days, Yang wrote in coffee shops while her children were in preschool.
“I just hammer it out,” she said in an earlier Leader interview. “It’s almost unconscious. I’m not filtering it through an editing or thinking mind. It’s almost a flood of language coming at me. It’s impossible to edit emotional truth. If it’s not there in the first draft, it’s not worth my time or a reader’s time. I’m always in search of the emotional.”
Since March, she’s been working at home.
“The lock on my door doesn’t work and I don’t have the heart to fix it,” she said. “I have many visitors.”
In addition to “The Most Beautiful Thing,” Yang has two additional 2020 releases: “The Shared Room,” a children’s book published in May, and “Somewhere in the Unknown World,” which will be released Nov. 10.
“’Somewhere in the Unknown’ is my most ambitious book,” she said. “It’s 14 different refugee stories, all of these people live in Minnesota. It is so timely when we talk about refugees, we don’t talk about Minnesota, we talk about the East and West coasts. This is the perfect time to walk away from fear and it’s an uplifting story and puts Minnesota in the middle of the refugee story in the world. It’s a natural conversation. Minnesota has a place to speak from. The stories are incredible. It’s an incredible collection. I chose the stories from the different parts of my world — the receptionist at my children’s pediatrician. I wanted it to reflect our community, of the people who share our space and place. I had to be in my 30s to understand.”
Next up for the author: Two new children’s books are coming out in 2021 and she’s submitting a proposal to write her mother’s stories.
“It’s a much-focused story on motherhood and womanhood,” Yang said. “Similar to the ‘Song Poet,’ but entirely different.”
“I want to be the kind of writer children can grow up and adults can grow older with,” she shared. “It’s my goal. I hope I can do a good job.”