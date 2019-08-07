Residents of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson enjoyed the 2019 McLeod County 4-H Fashion Revue, Performing Arts and Demonstration Day Aug. 1.
During the Fashion Revue, 4-H’ers were judged on knowledge of their project and evaluated on four categories: general appearance, design, workmanship and techniques used in the outfit.
In typical runway show style, 4-H’ers modeled their clothing and allowed those in attendance to view a clothing project. Projects worn are either made or purchased during the past year.
Results from the Fashion Revue were:
- Overall Grand Champion Garment: Emily Thalmann (Glencoe Jr. Pioneers)
- Overall Reserve Champion Garment: Hope Taylor (Lynn Hustlers)
- Grand Champion Garment, Grades 3-5: Caydence Reiner-Albrecht (Acoma Acorns)
- Reserve Champion Garment, Grades 3-5: Aubrey Schmidt (Acoma Acorns)
- Grand Champion Garment, Grades 6 and up: Emily Thalmann (Glencoe Jr. Pioneers)
- Reserve Champion Garment, Grades 6 and up: Hope Taylor (Lynn Hustlers)
In the performing arts competition, 4-H'ers showcased their talents with a variety of performances. Results from performing arts were:
- Overall Grand Champion: Abagail Gruber (McLeod County Riders), guitar and vocal performance of "Jolene"
- Overall Reserve Champion: Alyssa Gruber (McLeod County Riders), guitar and vocal performance of "True Colors"
- Grand Champion, Grades 3-5: Stella Zachmeyer (Acoma Acorns), vocal performance of "Sing Me to Sleep"
- Reserve Champion, Grades 3-5: Aubrey Schmidt (Acoma Acorns), dance solo "A Million Dreams"
- Grand Champion, Grades 6-8: Alyssa Gruber (McLeod County Riders), guitar and vocal performance of "True Colors"
- Reserve Champion, Grades 6-8: Grace Puckett (Bear Lake Beavers), vocal performance of "Walking After Midnight"
- Grand Champion, Grades 9 and up: Abagail Gruber (McLeod County Riders), guitar and vocal performance of "Jolene"
- Reserve Champion, Grades 9 and up: Abagail and Alyssa Gruber (McLeod County Riders), instrument and vocal duet performance of "I Can See Clearly Now"
Finally, demonstrations provide members with the chance to be in front of a group and give a talk about a subject of interest.
Demonstrations show the audience how to do something with the end goal of having the audience go and do what the demonstrator showed them. Members may give individual or team presentations. Livestock demonstrations focus on a livestock related topic and may incorporate the use of a live animal.
The demonstration results were:
- Overall Grand Champion: Stella Zachmeyer (Acoma Acorns), how to draw a simple fox
- Overall Reserve Champion: Abagail Gruber (McLeod County Riders), food preservation and freezing vegetables
The livestock demonstration results were:
- Overall Grand Champion: Allison and Breanna Wright (Acoma Acorns), animal behavior in dairy cattle
- Reserve Campion: Alyssa Gruber (McLeod County Riders), deflighting a chicken
For more information on how to become involved in 4-H call the McLeod County Extension Office at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.