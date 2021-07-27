Competition was fierce at the 2021 McLeod County 4-H Fashion Revue, Performing Arts and Demonstration Day July 23 at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.
During the Fashion Revue, 4-H’ers were judged on knowledge of their project and evaluated on four categories: general appearance, design, workmanship and techniques used in the outfit. In typical runway-show style, 4-H’ers modeled their clothing and allowed those in attendance to view a clothing project. Projects worn are either made or purchased during the past year.
Results from the Fashion Revue were:
- Overall grand champion: Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, purchased
- Overall reserve champion: Matilyn Winter, Lynn Hustlers, purchased
- Grades 3-5 grand champion purchased garment: Matilyn Winter, Lynn Hustlers
- Grades 3-5 reserve champion purchased garment: Taylor Lang, Lynn Hustlers
- Grades 6 and older grand champion purchased garment: Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers
- Grades 6 and older reserve champion purchased garment: Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers
- Grades 3 and older grand champion constructed garment: Clara Willcox, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
In the performing arts competition, 4-H'ers showcased their talents with a variety of performances. Results from performing arts were:
- Overall grand champion: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, guitar and vocal performance of “Grandpa”
- Overall reserve champion: Abagail Gruber, McLeod County Riders, guitar and vocal performance of “Your Song”
- Grades 3-5 grand champion: Ariel Schimmel, Winsted Jolly Juniors, gymnastics
- Grades 6-8 grand champion: Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, vocal performance of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”
- Grade 6-8 reserve champion: Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns, dance solo
- Grades 9 and older grand champion: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, guitar and vocal performance of “Grandpa”
- Grades nine and older reserve champion: Abagail Gruber, McLeod County Riders, guitar and vocal performance of “Your Song”
Finally, demonstrations provide members with the chance to be in front of a group and give a talk about a subject of interest.
Demonstrations show the audience how to do something with the end goal of having the audience go and do what the demonstrator showed them. Members may give individual or team presentations. Livestock demonstrations focus on a livestock related topic and may incorporate the use of a live animal.
The demonstration results were:
- Overall Grand Champion: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, “How to change a tire”
- Overall Reserve Champion: Abagail Gruber, McLeod County Riders, “Making a wood photo transfer”
The livestock demonstration results were:
- Overall Grand Champion: Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, “Effects of flies on cattle: problems and solutions”
- Reserve Champion: Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County Riders, “Is your young hen laying eggs?”
For more information on how to become involved in 4-H call the McLeod County Extension Office at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.