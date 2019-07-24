The University of Minnesota Twin Cities announced its dean's list for the spring 2019 semester, and several local students were included. To receive this honor, students had to complete 12 credits or more and achieve a 3.66 GPA or better.
Dassel: Michael Corcoran and Dannalee Johnson
Glencoe: Lindsay Wedin and Abagail Raiter
Hutchinson: Matthew Cowger, Spencer Johnson, Victoria Kern, Grace Lembke, Dani Leung, Quin McCormick, Mackenzie McDonald, Mara Pollmann and Brandon Rezac
Lester Prairie: Jamie DeBruyckere, Andrew Jackson and Abbigayle Schultz
Silver Lake: Ivy Nunvar
Stewart: Lauren Schulze
Winsted: Gunnar Berg