125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Jas M. Green, founder of the Hutchinson Democrat (newspaper), has bought the New Ulm News. We congratulate the people of New Ulm. Mr. Green is an able writer, a close thinker and his long experience as a journalist has given him a rare discernment in dictating what does and what does not make the paper pleasing to its readers.
The filling in the water mains trenches is settling, leaving unsightly ditches in many parts of town.
The spire is up and the exterior work will soon be completed on the new Danish Lutheran Church.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Complying with the Ordinance No. 46 recently passed by the Hutchinson City Council, 40 people who expect to sell raw milk for human consumption in Hutchinson have given their cows the tuberculin test. Seven of 56 reacted.
Don’t fail to attend the “Melting Pot” at the high school auditorium. The proceeds will be used by the school. The play will be presented by the Hamline “U” Players.
Dr. and Mrs. Fred Sheppard returned from Kansas recently. The doctor has had severe attacks of rheumatism since his return, but is improving nicely and was able to ride about town in his car.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Hutchinson’s observance of V-E Day was in accordance with that suggested in the speech by President Truman announcing the official surrender of Germany and proclaiming Tuesday, May 8, as V-E Day. Immediately following, all whistles and sirens in the city were turned loose, and church bells rang according to prearranged a agreement with the general committee, which planned the day’s activities. Mayor L.P. Sederstrom issued a proclamation urging the citizens of Hutchinson to make the day one of prayer and thanksgiving, and asking those businesses who could, to suspend operations for the day. The official observance centered on the program at the high school auditorium, which was packed.
A fatal tragedy was narrowly averted when Mrs. Clarence Day was saved from her burning home by her son-in-law, Arthur Brandt, after she collapsed before reaching the door when the house caught fire. The house burned to the ground.
The final lap of the ditch, which will take water from Cedar Lake into Belle Lake, was opened after the ditch had been dynamited for most of the distance. As a result, water is now running into Belle Lake at a rate expected to raise the level of the lake about a half inch per day. Gopher Campfire Club completed the project.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Nine students from the 224-member senior class at Hutchinson High School will graduate with highest honors and another 28 will graduate with high honors. The nine include: Jeanell Anderson, Richard Bipes, Sandy Messner, Steve Pellinen, Kathlenee Povolny and Scott Tulman.
The dairy judging team from the FFA chapter at Hutchinson High School were first among 68 teams in competition at the state convention. The local team of Charles Albrecht, Tim Martens and Ivan Duesterhoeft totaled 1,083.5 points, compared to Fairbault’s second-place finish of 1,075.5 points. Albrecht was second individually and Martens was 10th.
As far as the railroading career of Arthur Mattson is concerned, the end of the line is in Hutchinson, and that’s fitting. The western end of the Luce Line, now the Chicago and North Western Railway, is also in Hutchinson. Mattson retired in May from his job as station agent in Hutchinson after 16 years here and 47 with the railroad. He will be replaced by Francis Littfin, a 42-year-old employee from Winsted.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Gary Sprynzynatyk of Bismark, North Dakota, became the new social services director for McLeod County on May 1. To help Sprynzynatyk, who is of Ukranian heritage, feel more at home in Minnesota, the Sons of Norway gave him an honorary surname of Olson, he said.
This could be the year for wetland conservation reform in Minnesota. Both houses of the Minnesota Legislature have passed bills that would change the 1991 Wetland Conservation Act. While the version from the House of Representatives calls for moderate change, the Senate’s bill calls for more drastic changes to the act. Sen. Steve Dille, co-author of both the Wetland Conservation Act and the Senate’s reform bill, said while the act helps preserve wetland resources, “it also contains many provisions that are expensive, unreasonable and that don’t provide a corresponding environmental benefit.”