125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Fairmont Sentinel: Bob Dunn was nominated for auditor largely on account of the enemies he has made.
Albert Lea Standard: The New York constitutional convention proposes to grant women the right to vote. And why not? Women average nearly as intelligent as men. Their intuition is far surpassing. The first thing to do is to give them the lawful right to vote and then induce them to exercise the right.
The average yield of wheat in McLeod County this year will be about 12 acres.
Frank Kozel of Bear Lake is teaching the mother tongue to 15 young Bohemians at the old school house every Wednesday.
The Japanese lanterns, sparkling fountains and music by the band formed a pretty scene in the public square and netted the Congregational young ladies a nice sum as a result of their social.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
The annual meeting of the Independent District No. 2, Hutchinson, was attended by 78 legal voters, 20 of whom were women. It was a repetition of an old, old, story of the seeming lack of interest taken in school matters by the taxpayers and voters generally. There are 625 legal male voters in Hutchinson and probably an equal number of women entitled to cast ballots. Of the 1,200 possible entitled to a voice in school matters, only 78 exercised their rights. The school is a business of close to $50,000 annually. The Hutchinson City Council handles $20,000 annually, but when it comes down to a city election voters turn out in swarms.
Never has there been such a widespread enthusiasm in McLeod County over a public celebration as there is on right now over the forthcoming Welcoming to War Heroes staged for Aug. 19 in Hutchinson. At the request of the dairy farmers in different parts of the county, the date was changed from Monday. They say they must haul their Sunday’s cream that day.
Who says Hutchinson is not in the vanguard of progressive burgs? An Uncle Tom’s Cabin company is going to do a show here.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Hutchinson wartime babies simply refused to wait for the new addition to be built on the Hutchinson Community Hospital and so the hospital board decided to enlarge the nursery at once. The new room is finished and the babies then on hand, including one pair of twins, moved in. The very next day a second pair of twins arrived to swell the population.
The bombing group to which Lt. Arthur Hoodecheck of Long Beach, California, belongs received the Presidential Citation, awarded to U.S. fliers for missions over the Ploesti oil fields of Romania, and is one of the highest awards that can be won by any flying unit. Lt. Hoodecheck is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hoodecheck of Hutchinson.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
The names of Jergens, Albrecht and Rettmann emerged again as cattle exhibitors-winners during the annual Sioux Trails Dairy Day at Hutchinson. Robert Jergens, 12, showed the grand champion purebred, a Holstein. The reserve champion purebred, a Jersey, was shown by Terry Nelson, 16, Dassel. The Albrecht brothers, Paul, 18, and Tim, 13 of Stewart had the grand champion and reserve champion respectively, both Holsteins.
An apparent isolated twister toppled trees and vegetation and tipped two pieces of farm equipment at the Dostal farm, about seven miles northeast of Hutchinson. Hitting at about midnight, the winds moved in from the west, wiping out the family garden, knocking down trees and lifting a farm wagon and plow, dumping them a few feet away, after knocking down a fence.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Summer sales range from “average” to “fantastic” for Hutchinson businesses so far in 1994. Sales of air conditioners, house paint, insect foggers, Dairy Queen treats and vacation plans are up this year, according to local managers and owners in a random telephone survey. Much of the credit goes to Mother Nature. Drier, warmer weather this summer and a more optimistic consumer attitude from farmers as well as nonfarmers have made a difference, businesses told the Leader. “We’re doing fantastic,” said Dave Kramer of Coast-to-Coast. “We’re selling insect foggers faster than you can unload them.”
A proposed housing development is drawing criticism from its potential neighbors. Augusta Building Corp. is proposing building seven eightplexes on Century Avenue just north of the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Three people spoke out at a public hearing expressing their displeasure with the proposed development citing property values, increased traffic and the effect of low-income housing and rental housing on the area as their reasons.
Skydive Hutchinson took a giant leap forward in permanently locating at Hutchinson’s Municipal Airport. The Hutchinson Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit, which allows the business to construct a pole building on the north end of the airport. The building will serve as a hangar, a business office and a temporary residence for Skydive’s owners, Tim and Rose Eaking.