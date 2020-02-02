125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Webster City Freeman: Strong-minded women are constantly insisting, and very justly, that the punishment for frailties shall fall upon men and women. But it is the woman herself who is most unkind and unforgiving to her sex. For two-thirds of the bitter gossip and malicious slander and relentless persecution, which pursues the unfortunate, is originated and kept alive by the women themselves. When this state of things is remedied there will be less heard of in the immunity of men and the punishment of women.
From the Spirit Lake Beacon: What is the matter with the young men of today? Why is it that they allow themselves to drift with the tide, until like a piece of driftwood, they are tossed hither and thither, lost on the great commercial sea of life, with no port in view, and no power of self-motion. Such a course is wrong and means failure at every turn later in life. It is never too late to take lessons in manhood and a young man cannot be too diligent in the study. Someone says: “Boys will be boys.” That is right. We will believe life and spirit, love of amusement and fun are redeeming traits in any boy’s makeup, but there should be something more. There is a serious side of life, and this cannot be avoided. The boy who does this simply throws the responsibility on the shoulders of others; and oft times the one who has to bear it is already weakened by the burdens of life and the weight of years. It is all right to be boys, but also try to be men.
A few Hutchinson men interested in starting a library and reading room met at M.W. Clay’s office and discussed various projects, and decided to call a meeting at the same place for next week. Everybody is invited to go to this meeting and it seems as though the advantages found in such an institution should be so apparent as to call out full attendance. Hutchinson has always prided itself on being a cultured, well-read town, but public manifestations of late have taken to the form of gastronomic culture only.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A Milwaukee Road detective arrested a man on the midnight, westbound flyer when the train reached Glencoe and took him back to Minneapolis where he was turned over to federal authorities. He was charged with transporting whiskey in violation of the wartime provisions act. The man gave the name of Charles Asbel, a prize fighter of Louisiana of some ill repute.
About 375 members of the Gopher Campfire Club attended the 10th annual midwinter campfire and banquet. The menu, though plain, was wholesome and was as follows: roast beef, pickles, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, Parker House rolls, cabbage salad, apple pie, cheese, coffee, cigars and cigarettes.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
A stubborn fire at the local hemp plant kept the employees of the night shift and members of the fire department engaged for several hours. The blaze, in the massive hurd bin in the boiler room, was discovered at 3:43 Friday morning, when the fire flared up from the bin, which was about three-fourths full.
The Hutchinson Telephone Co. issued a new directory. It is 24 pages, increased four pages in size, and carries the largest number of subscribers in the history of the local company. About 100 new subscribers have been added the past year, reported W.B. Clay, manager, bringing the total to 1,670 at the present time.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A $75,000 damage suit against the city of Hutchinson and its consulting engineers got underway in district court. The action is brought by Drake Construction Co. of St. Louis Park, which built the new Crow River dam here during the winter of 1965-66. Drake alleges that the defendants were negligent in providing accurate information as to the normal flow of water in winter, and that as a result coffer dams were washed out during the construction period. The suit was settled out of court for $8,500. The city of Hutchinson will in turn file suit against its insurance carrier for failing to defend the city in litigation and seek to recover $7,000 and all other costs involved.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
No matter what, parents ought to encourage, teach and model chastity for their children. That was the message mother, grandmother and speaker Molly Kelly told an audience of more than 150 adults and students at Hutchinson High School auditorium. Kelly is the author of “Let’s Talk to Teens about Chastity.”
The search will continue for a new Glencoe home for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, but for now, the food shelf has received a year reprieve from the McLeod County Board of Commissioners. The food shelf will stay in the courthouse basement until Jan. 1, 1996.