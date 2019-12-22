125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Mrs. Sorrenson, Hutchinson's female physician, leaves tomorrow for a 10-day visit to her old home in St. Croix Falls.
The most eminent physicians now agree that an injection of the new remedy, anti-toxin, effects a certain cure of diphtheria.
Over at Brownton, one of the exam questions in the school was, "Who was the greatest navigator?" A couple of youngsters, sitting far apart in the school room, answered, "Christopher Columbus and Peter Jensen." Mr. Jensen crossed the ocean twice last year and on returning home to Brownton built a fine boat, which plowed the waters of Lake Marion this summer. These facts magnified Hutchinson's well-known ex-townsman into a great character in history, and if the youngsters are right, he is entitled to a chapter in school books.
From the Albert Lea Standard: In proportion to the population, France has more money in circulation than any other country and its people are the most prosperous and happy of any in the world. Its average circulation is $40.56 for every man, woman and child in the nation.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Dear Santa Claus, I want an apple and an orange and building blocks and a B'rer rabbit book. Kenneth Derifield
Dear Santa Claus, I want an ice cream cone, and some candy and Uncle Walt's apple. Arthur John Bretzke
Dear Santa Claus, Will you please bring me a wheel barrow, a hair ribbon, a doughnut, a clock, candy and fruit. Elizabeth Burns
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy this year and these are the things I want for Christmas: A steamboat, anchor for boat, turntable, switch track, big motor lumber car for train, wristwatch, box of tools, books. Baby Gwen would like a doll, bed, boons and doodies and toys. Hope you will come in an airship so you will be sure to be here on time. Winton Hartman
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Hello Santa Claus, Please bring me and my brother Warren a few toys because we're saving the rest of our money for defense stamps. Barnely Schlender and Warren
Dear Santa, Will you please bring me a doll and a double doll bed for Christmas. I think that will be enough for this year. Ramona Mueller
Dear Santa, I am a little boy just 3 years old. I try to be a good boy. I stay in the house with Willard when mama goes outside. So please bring me a tractor, a stock farm, a ball and tinker toys and a truck. And for Willard, a truck, tractor, and a little horse. And don't forget my two uncles, Ernest who is far from home and Milton who is just back from Italy. Wallace Wendorff
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl and I'm going to school. I am 9 1/2 years old and I like my teacher. Her name is Mrs. Welch. There are three in my class. The baby is sick and he has a hard dry cough. And it hurts him when he coughs. We had him yesterday to the doctor and he gave him a vaccination. And he never cried a bit. All of us kids have to give it. Daddy is working on the road now. Betty Peterson
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Dear Santa, I would like a tricky busy school bus. I am in fifth grade. Love, Davy Larson
Dear Santa, I was a good girl. For Christmas I would like an Easy Bake Oven. I also want a Donald Duck movie camera. Thank you, Donna Schmidtbauer
Dear Santa, I want a play farm for Christmas. I also want a track and some cars. Love, Kelly Wegscheid
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like Mrs. Beasley, Baby Tweety, Etch a Sketch, a saucer and I am almost 5 years old. Thank you Santa, Darcy Peterson
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Big changes are in store next month for patrons of senior dining programs in the area as a result of what one McLeod County commissioner calls a "power play" between the executive directors and boards of two Willmar-based agencies involved in overseeing the program. The board of Mid-Minnesota Development Commission, also known as the Mid-Minnesota Area Agency on Aging, voted Dec. 6 to award the 1995 contract for providing the meals served at 21 sites in a four-county area to Augustana Lutheran Homes of Litchfield. For the first time since the program was initiated in the mid-1970s, Heartland Community Action Agency, a nonprofit organization, will not be involved in the program.
A half dozen Hutchinson residents got a rude and early Christmas greeting of stolen and damaged Christmas ornaments. Damage totaling nearly $250 was reported to the Hutchinson Police Department.