125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Jackson Republic: An exchange has a long article that opposes women's suffrage because it will degrade her to mix with men at the polls. But it never says a word about her getting up in the morning and milking 10 cows before breakfast, and then stacking hay all day long, as many do in this county.
Elysian Enterprise: Make home a pleasant place; see to it that the boys don't have to go somewhere else to secure proper freedom and congenial companionship. Take time and pains to make them feel comfortable and contented and they will not want to spend their evenings away from home.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Bertie Jensen, who is in charge nights of the engine and the roundhouse at the Great Northern Depot, was aroused about 3:30 a.m. by a crackling noise and found that the roundhouse or engine shed was in flames. The fire had gained such headway that he was unable to get inside the building. The fire department was called but was unable to do anything except watch it burn and see that no adjoining buildings caught on fire. The roundhouse was completely destroyed and the engine to an inexperienced person looked as though it was also a complete loss, but officials at the railroad company say it can be repainted and repaired like new.
Twenty homes were built or started during 1919. Following a year of nearly a standstill of building operations during 1918, the improved record is splendid and contractors and lumbermen in Hutchinson predict a record-breaking year. In 1918 there were six homes built in Hutchinson. In 1917 and the previous three years, 102 houses built. Hutchinson deserves the title often given it: "City of Homes."
More mail was received during the week before Christmas than was sent out. The following is a list of sacks of mail sent out of Hutchinson: Dec. 17: 11 sacks; Dec. 18: 29 sacks; Dec. 19: 36 sacks; Dec. 20: 51 sacks; Dec. 22: 58 sacks; Dec. 28: 48 sacks; and Dec. 24: 46 sacks.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Forcier were pleased and relieved to receive a letter from a Red Cross worker in France saying that he had seen and talked to their daughter, Sister Marie Cecilie of the Order of St. Joseph, who has been in France since before the war began. Her parents have not heard from her in several years and at one time received a report that she was a prisoner of the Nazis.
Lyle Mae Anderson, born in the wee hours of Jan. 1, is Little Miss 1945 as far as Hutchinson is concerned. The infant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Anderson of Collinwood Township, arrived at the Hutchinson Community Hospital at just 19 minutes after midnight to win the honor of being the first baby born in 1945.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Kyle Wayne Strege is the first child born at Hutchinson Community Hospital in 1970.
The United States began 1970 at war, 51 years after the "war to end all wars" ended and 24 years after still another World War came to a close.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
It's now going to cost you more to mail a first-class letter. Postal rates on all classes of U.S. mail increased Jan. 1. The latest increase raises the first ounce of first-class mail from 29 cents to 32 cents. The second ounce still costs 23 cents. According to Hutchinson Postmaster Dean Wood, it is the first time in four years that rates have increased. The last increase was in February 1991.
Over the past 18 months, many avid readers have had to learn how to cope with the loss of the Pioneerland Library System bookmobile. Citing a large circulation drop in the bookmobile's nine-county service area and the lack of funds to repair or replace the aging vehicle, the board of directors of Willmar-based Pioneerland ended the 20-year program July 31, 1993. As a result, former bookmobile users have changed their habits. "What has happened is that a lot of people will be in town shopping and they'll stop here (at the Hutchinson Public Library)," said Mary Henke, head librarian. "With the inter-library delivery system, they can check out books here and return them at Brownton or another library or vice-versa."