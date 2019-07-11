125 YEARS AGO: 1894
From the Stillwater Gazette: There is a case in which a surgeon’s charges were claimed to be exorbitant. By a delicate and skillful operation, he had saved a mutilated nose, and the total of his bill was $500. It seems an enormous price for so little time and labor, the doctor admitting that only a few hours were required for the actual work. So, the patient called for an itemized bill, which, then produced read like this: For performing the operation: $1; for knowing how: $499.
Born: Little Miss Majel Day, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Burt W. Day, publisher/editor of the Leader, on Wednesday, July 11. Quantity: 9 3/4 pounds, quality: superfine.
Brooklynites living in the neighborhood of John W. Hutchinson’s property are kicking mad because cows turned into that pasture are continuously breaking out and lunching off their gardens, and they threaten to take it out of the hide of the bovines or their owners if this free lunch business isn’t stopped.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
After winning honors galore in high school athletics, Victor Naegeli now has a hero medal due. He saved the life of 10-year-old Delia Blenn, who is here visiting her aunt, Mrs. E.H. Grubert. She stooped to wash her hands while playing close to the water where it pours over the north end of the dam. She was carried down over the dam where the current is deep and swift and sank out of sight. Ten seconds later, Victor was swimming in the raging torrent waiting for the child to appear. A little white arm rose out of the flood near him, he grabbed it and soon had the half strangled girl on dry land. She recovered quickly and suffered no worse effects than a bad scare and a wetting.
President W.L. Luce and Vice President Erle D. Luce of the Electric Short Line were weekend visitors to Hutchinson while on a tour of inspection of this railroad and, on invitation of a delegation of Union Club members, made a trip to the tile factory. Neither of the visitors had seen the plant since it was partially destroyed by fire and then rebuilt on a vastly enlarged and better plan. They saw more than 30 workmen, the big revolving washer, the only one of its kind in the United States, which removes all of the limestone from the clay, enabling the factory to turn out a product unequaled for durability.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Dr. B.F. Sahr had another field day at bass fishing to repeat and surpass his luck of just a year ago, when he got three bass that tipped the scales at 17 1/2 pounds. That time he only had three frogs with him, so that ended his fishing. On Monday, he took more frogs and landed five whoppers in less than an hour and a half. The five bass weighed 26 pounds.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
The essential step leading to government financed, low-rent senior citizen housing was taken when the Hutchinson City Council passed a resolution for a new housing and redevelopment authority.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
McLeod County’s household hazardous waste facility is taking shape just outside the front gate of the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. When completed, the facility will accept such common household materials as paints, yard and garden chemicals, cleaning solvents and thinners. Some materials, including paint, will be repackaged and made available to the public. The facility is expected to be completed in time for the County Fair, Aug. 19-23.
Duane Hoeschens, emergency services director for McLeod County the past five years, is taking his many years of experience in emergency services to his new job as regional coordinator for emergency services for southern Minnesota.
Moving to a building fronting State Highway 7 is a business decision Gary Forcier thinks will only have positive results for Crow River Glass. Crow River Glass, which Forcier purchased in 1989, has moved from its former location at 37 Monroe St., east of the Dakota Rail Depot, to 492 State Highway 7 E., between CarQuest Auto Parts and California Auto Body. The increased visibility was a major factor in his decision to move.