125 YEARS AGO: 1895
It is a highly demure woman nowadays who cannot laugh in her sleeves.
Some over-pious fellows say that the puffed sleeves that the women wear now are in direct violation of the Scriptures and quote Ezekiel 13:17-18, in which is found, “Woe to the women that sew pillows to all armholes.”
To love the plants, the flowers, the trees and the birds, this is comparative immunity from evil thoughts and companions.
A big steam merry-go-round started up in Hutchinson and will remain for several days.
The average small boy around town is reaching manhood’s estate by a simple and, to him, delightful procedure. He gets hold of 50 cents and invests in a pair of overalls. If he ain’t proud and happy who is?
Miss Emma Tessmer, age 20 and living 3 miles west of Biscay, was killed by lightning. The deadly bolt, which cut short her life, struck a tree under which she was standing in front of her house. It glanced to her and left her lying lifeless on the ground with a small, vivid mark on her left cheek. Tessmer was to be married to Otto Hartmann and was already preparing a home on a farm south of Hutchinson. Isn’t it a strange coincidence that his sister, Miss Mattie Hartmann’s betrothed, was killed in a railway accident before their wedding and her close friend, Miss Lulu Williams, was killed in a runaway accident this spring.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Fred Moen, manager of the Chataqua, urges Hutchinson people to buy season tickets and save money. The afternoon programs begin at 3 o’clock. and the evening at 8 o’clock. The first day’s programs include a string band, novel instruments, weird and delightful music, and Bob Seeds, the famous fern philosopher. Chataqua tickets are 20 cents, 40 cents, 60 cents, and a season ticket is $2 plus 20 cents war tax or $1 for children plus 10 cents war tax.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The supply of Coca-Cola in this section, served by the Hutchinson Coca-Cola bottling company, will definitely be affected by further curtailment in the supply of sugar after July 1 because the manufacturer of that popular drink will not compromise with the use of substitutes. However, an equitable system of rationing will be used. The OPA announced that the allotment of sugar to industrial users would be cut to 50 percent of the sugar used during the third quarter of 1941, effective July 1. This is another 15 percent cut and a 30 percent cut from the amount used a year ago.
The Main Street Lutheran Church was crowded to capacity for the closing services of the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary. Many former members of the church came to Hutchinson from the Twin Cities and other points in the state.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
At least one building, trees and a power line fell in Hutchinson when heavy rains and wind swept through the community. The severe thunderstorm struck shortly before 10 p.m., the hour the power went off in much of the community. The storm dropped 2 inches of rain and another inch fell about 1:30 a.m. The report of an extensively damaged building came from Maplewood Academy where the wind took off the roof of the industrial arts building and blew down part of the walls.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
It was a hot 53rd annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival when temperatures soared above the 90-degree mark. At the first-aid tent at the Grande Day Parade, about 20 people, mostly members of bands, were treated for heat exhaustion. Michelle Seller was named Miss Hutchinson. She won the talent competition with the help of her trained dog, Tanner. Alison Anderson was chosen as princess. Milt Brinkman was named Mr. Hutchinson. Ashley Musel, age 6, was crowned Junior Queen and Andrew Stark, 7, was Junior King.
A development agreement will need to be worked out, but a proposed tax increment finance district designed to help Simonson Lumber address some flood plain concerns cleared a hurdle when the City Council approved the boundaries of the district. Simonson is proposing to demolish its existing retail showroom to make way for the planned replacement of the nearby Bluff Street bridge.
The McLeod County Board of Commissioners decided not to dismantle courthouse west and sell it piece by piece. Courthouse west was on the corner of 11th Street and Hennepin Avenue in Glencoe. It was vacated in 1994.