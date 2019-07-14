125 YEARS AGO: 1894
There are now 67 children in Hutchinson kindergarten.
The Hutchinson baseball team will play at Howard Lake. Before the game, there will be a $100 trot race between Brick, General Grant and Grey Jim.
Card playing in the public square (Library Square) is a long way from the proper thing. Numerous citizens are rightly indignant and disgusted at the games played there daily.
Several families were taken violently ill from eating pressed corn beef, which when taken from the ice box on a hot day and exposed to the heat for awhile is liable to produce stomachic disorders. The sick ones were relieved with energetic vomiting.
A good deal of promiscuous shooting has been going on about town and three or four citizens have heard shots whiz dangerously close to their heads. Unless the shooters will agree to kill off people who are no good on earth, they should not be allowed to thus violate the law.
The waterworks men have arrived and are now engaged in picking up a crew of robust, $1.25-a-day men to dig the 2 7/10 miles of trenches in about 30 days. The boys age 18-20 who hoped to get jobs are ruled out as too tender.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
The sentiment often expressed by patriotic citizens in many parts of the county that there ought to be a grand reception to honor our several hundred soldiers, sailors and marines who honored McLeod County by service in the war, took shape at the recent meeting of the Union Club. While there has been a feeling that the Hutchinson community should hold a reception of its own as an act of appreciation toward the many fine fellows who have honored the community by their service in camps and battlefields, it was felt at the meeting that deference should be shown other communities, which might wish to unite with this community in holding a grand reception.
Edward Rosenkranz of St. Paul, renter of the Hotel Jorgenson basement, is here and busy converting the basement into amusement parlors that will be notable for their elegance, coziness and coolness. All of the furnishings will be well made and richly finished. There are six pool and one billiard tables, soda fountain, ice cream stand, tobacco and confectionary cabinets, all of which gave an air of elegance to the roomy basement.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
In order that no food will be wasted, a surplus vegetable exchange committee is being set up in each community. If you have more vegetables than you can use, call the women in your area telling them how much is available and when. This prevents a loss of product when at the right stage of maturity for preserving. Whether the product is to be sold for cash or exchanged for other products is to be determined by people exchanging their surplus.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
The Apollo II spacecraft, which will put a man on the moon for the first time, might have launched with Jerry Neumann of Silver Lake aboard if he were older. The 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Neumann has had thoughts about being an astronaut, but he says that when he’s grown up, “They’ll be landing on Jupiter by then.” Jerry predicts that the moon-bound team will find dust and odd rocks when they explore the moon surface. Neumann is one of the children enrolled in special summer classes at the gifted Opportunities Center in Hutchinson.
Comments from Leader interviews asking the question: What are your thoughts of a man walking on the moon?: “I don’t understand it and I don’t present to,” said John Yetzer. “We’ve had so many firsts since the war, I guarantee you that the next 30 years can’t hold as much excitement as the past 30 years.” “It’s something that’s really important and we’re just lucky to be alive when it happened,” said Ron Kirchoff. “Very interesting, I guess,” said Julie Gabrielson. “They’re off the moon already? I guess I’ll have to watch the news more often and keep up. I suppose the next thing they’ll do is start building things so people can live up there.”
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Now that McLeod County residents have said “No” to the plan to expand the courthouse in Glencoe, what should be the next step elected officials should take to address space concerns that haven’t gone away. That appeared to be the question of the day when members of the county’s long-range planning committee met to analyze the defeat of the proposed $5.7 million bond referendum.
A shed full of orange tractors attest to the collecting passion that has gripped the father-son team of Edwin and Larry Karg of Hutchinson. They and other members of the Upper Midwest Allis-Chalmers Collectors Club will host Orange Spectacular III on July 24-25 at the Karg farm, west of Hutchinson.