125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Princeton Union: The young czar of all the Russias has made thousands of his subjects happy. On his wedding day, he issued a proclamation, pardoning exiles and allowing them to return to their native land from which many of them have been banished for years. With China civilized by the Japanese, and Russia under the control of humane sovereign, nearly one-third of the Earth's populations has emerged from the darkness and tyranny of despotism to the light and enjoyment of modern civilization.
The Hutchinson Bath Rooms will open exclusively to the ladies 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays.
One of the very best indications of the people of McLeod County is the fact that there are very few notices of mortgage foreclosure sales to be found in the local papers.
The manufacture of brooms promises to become quite an important industry in Hutchinson. Two factories will soon be in full blast. Both establishments have shipped in machines and broom corn sufficient to give them a start.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
During the past few weeks, a rumor has been in circulation to the effect that the wide sleigh law passed at the 1919 session of the Minnesota Legislature and which will take effect on Jan. 1, 1921, will not effect sleighs already in use, but refers only to the sleighs to be sold after that date. This is not a fact. The law states specifically that after Jan. 1, 1921, it shall be unlawful to sell or use within the state any draft sleigh which does not measure at least 4 feet 6 inches from center to center. Any person not complying with the law shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not less than $25 and not more than $45.
The Board of Education has granted a bonus of $10 per month for term of service to all teachers of public schools, to be paid at the end of the present school year. Any teacher resigning before the end of the year forfeits his or her right to the bonus. This will mean a gift of $50-$90 depending on the length of time the teachers have been there.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The Rev. William John Schulze, pastor of the Friedens Lutheran Church here for the past 25 years, died suddenly in his study at the parsonage, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 13. Death was due to coronary thrombosis and came while he was preparing for Sunday services. The Rev. Schulze was 70 years of age and since 1921, when he was called to the local charge, he was instrumental in building up that local congregation so that it had become one of the largest in the synod with a total membership of more than 700. He baptized a total of 612 infants and adults. He confirmed 715 people, married 255 couples and conducted 335 funerals.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Taxpayers in McLeod County's townships won't have to dig as deep as their urban neighbors to pay increased 1970 mill rates to raise more than $5 million in local taxes. Of the 14 townships in the county, nine have decreases in mill rates for 1970. The rest have increases of less than 4 mills except Sumter Township, which had no levy request for 1969. Its rate for 1970 is 7.70 mills. The increase in the mill rate for the county funds is less than 2 mills. The total 1970 rate is 59.18, an increase of 1.92 from 1969's 57.27.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Are Minnesota schools overworked and underfunded? Those were questions put forth at an open forum at Hutchinson Middle School attended by two area legislators and about 50 local school administrators and teachers. At the heart of more than two hours of discussion was Minnesota's funding of education and the expansion of unfunded state and federal mandates schools must fit into their budgets without increasing taxes. The forum was organized by the Hutchinson Education Association and the District 423 Board of Education.
No more coats or jackets will be allowed in Hutchinson High School classrooms beginning Jan. 24.
With an official nod from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a state grant, Hutchinson is on the verge of completing its portion of the Luce Line State Trail. Currently it terminates in the east end of the city on Arch Street. "Finally, all of these routing frustrations we've had over the years may be solved permanently," said Dolf Moon, director of Parks, Recreation and Community Education.
People's Platform: I am just amazed at how the school parking lot supervision is being handled. My goodness, people, use common sense. Students are in school to learn, not to go out to the parking lot to smoke, do drugs, make out and drive to lunch. Teachers are there to teach, not patrol the parking lots. Students should be required to ride the buses, which our tax dollars support, not drive. No cars and the parking problem is solved. Now, wasn't that an easy solution?