125 YEARS AGO: 1894
This past week was a prime one for skaters, and the fact that they were fully aware of it was demonstrated by the large number out on the ice. They were out for fun and they had it. The ice was sound and the full moon, which for effect put common daylight in the shade by comparison, the jolly crowd of boys and girls that weren’t afraid of a little cold, the ringing steel and the ice making funny cracks at the skaters made a scene that is hard to portray and do it justice. The clock struck one before the last of the skaters, tired and happy, had left the ice and wended their way home.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
It is mighty important to the welfare of our city and schools that the youth of Hutchinson be kept clean and morally straight, but nothing, absolutely nothing, can be done unless the parents are awakened to their own responsibility, to the prevailing conditions, and how to remedy them.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
The McLeod Cooperative Power Association last month hooked up its 3,000th member, according to the Cooperative’s monthly newsletter. The farm achieving this honor was that of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Draeger, who live in Transit Township, Sibley County. The Association was organized only nine years ago and has had steady and tremendous growth. It is served by the Hutchinson Municipal Plant and is one of the largest, both in terms of members and consumption.
First Sgt. Vernon Anderson of Hutchinson, recently was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action while serving with the 34th Red Bull Division of the Fifth Army in Italy during the breakthrough at Anzio beachhead. Anderson and the headquarters section of his company came under fire and were forced to find cover in order to maintain communications. Anderson went forward himself and proceeded over 300 yards of a heavily mined area to find a ditch, which would provide the cover they needed.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
The majority of McLeod County farmers had completed their harvest before the apparent arrival of winter. And, despite the summer drought, most had above average corn yield. The soybean crop showed more of the effects of the drought.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
The Park Elementary building has been the focus of discussion for much of the last year. To upgrade for long-term continued use or to demolish it and build new, that has been the ongoing question. Because of the difficulty in deciding the building’s fate, the district has organized a community task force to study the issue.
Months of indecision came to an end when the McLeod County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to move four departments from the courthouse in downtown Glencoe to the former social services building, north of the city. The temporary move, which came with the recommendation of County Administrator Joe Culhane, is to take place as soon as the new home can be prepared to accept workers from the offices of the recorder, treasurer, auditor and assessor. Complaints of nausea, headaches, sinus problems and other symptoms have been made off and on by employees from various offices for about four years. Most have come from employees in the recorder’s office on the first floor of the 1958 addition to the courthouse.
The Hutchinson City Council rejected a conditional use permit request by McLeod County Treatment Inc. and Bethany Baptist Church to locate a group home facility in the church. The council based its decision on the recommendation from the planning commission that the group home as it was described in the permit was not a permitted use in that residential district.