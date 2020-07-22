125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Renville-Star Farmer: Bicycles have reduced the receipts of the Twin City Street Car Company by $400 per day. There must be some virtue in the wheel after all.
From the Jackson Pilot: A New York preacher in prayer thanked God for the frost, which destroyed the apple blossoms so that no cider could be made. Wonder if he didn't want the corn to fail, so that no whiskey could be made and barley to fail so that no beer could be brewed.
Slayton Gazette: There is no end of demand for the enactment of new laws, but they are no sooner placed in the statue books then they are forgotten in the clamor for more laws. This appears to be the case with the law relating to wild mustard. It takes something more than law to kill mustard.
Thanks to John Weseloh. He has placed a cut-off valve on his artesian well, thus preventing the waste of hundreds of gallons of water daily.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
William Baumgarten, who occupied the August Seefeldt farm in Section 11, Boon Lake Township, was opening a new gravel pit on the top of a hill when he uncovered what appeared to be the thigh bone of a man. That the skeleton is that of a person quite well along in years is quite certain. The teeth, of which a dozen or more were found, were perfectly sound. The skeleton was killed by a Dakota arrow and that arrowhead was in the body at the time it was buried.
Exuberance, both youthful and artificial, caused 10 Hutchinson men to be brought under the eye of authorities. The malicious acts were perpetrated in Dassel and Meeker County as the men traveled by automobile through the countryside, tearing down mail boxes and damaging property having previously filled up on "moonshine."
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Eddie Krantz, employed with Getzke's Meat Market, lost two finger tips in a sausage machine. His fingers were caught while he was grinding sausage and he lost the first joints on his first and second fingers on his left hand.
With three flights over Tokyo and a total of 28 combat missions under his belt, Lt. Russ Reiner returned to his home after nine-and-a-half months overseas. Reiner was flying a Hellcat from the carrier Yorktown, most of the time as a member of Admiral Mitcher's famous task force 58.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Dedication ceremonies for the recently completed runway and lighting system at Hutchinson Municipal Airport were preceded by a fly-in, drive-in, come-as-you-are breakfast sponsored by the Masonic lodge. Emceeing the event was Sherm Booen, WCCO-TV "World of Aviation" personality.
The city of Hutchinson will start condemnation proceedings to obtain easements necessary for the right-of-way water and sewer project to Shady Ridge. The City Council instructed City Attorney M.D. Schantzen to begin condemnation action in district court against those property owners along Shady Ridge Road who have refused to give easements.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Those who live along gravel roads know that dry, hot weather can turn their backyards into dust bowls. To hold down the dust on gravel roads, McLeod County employs a contractor to coat designated county and township roadways. The county administers the program for individuals who pay for the service themselves. Though the county has been handling the service for a number of years, employees with the highway department have fielded more than 20 complaints this year, and representatives of the department have suggested the county take a hands-off approach and leave the contracting up to the townships and individuals themselves.
The sixth annual The ride Across Minnesota, nearly a 300-mile bike trek, will include two Hutchinson cyclists on its roster: Barb Thompson and Bob Weber. The ride starts at Ortonville with stops in Benson, Sauk Centre, St. Joseph, Princeton and will end in Dresser, Wisconsin.
About 150 tractors came from far and wide to attend the Orange Spectacular IV, an Allis-Chalmers show July 22-23 at the Edwin and Larry Karg farm near Hutchinson. But none traveled as far as a 1954 WD45 Allis owned by Jim Ringsrud of Fargo, North Dakota. The 41-year-old workhorse traveled the entire 1,200-mile distance from Ashton, Idaho, under ts own power, not on some cushy trailer. The appearance at the A-C show culminated a trip designed to promote the 1996 Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion, at Rollag, Minnesota.