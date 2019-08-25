125 YEARS AGO: 1894
There is a big crop of butternuts and there is active competition between the small boy and the grey squirrel in storing a supply for winter.
The divided skirt for lady cyclists is a right and sensible garment and we hope to see them introduced in Hutchinson. It will not be long before a similar garment will adorn the lady equestrian, who will then have no further use for a side saddle. Speed the day.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Roller skating, once indulged in only for pleasure, has now become an important accomplishment in many business houses. Several large mail-order houses in both Chicago and New York require office boys to know how to get about on skates, giving them a carefully worked out route between different departments.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Fears in many localities that high school students would stay out of high school this year apparently will not hold good here, where registration of new students is considerably over the number expected. In the two-day registration, a total of 60 new students signed up for the junior and senior high school.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Planks for the fairgrounds stage sagged and fell to the ground under the weight of 40-60 people who were standing on the southwest corner of the stage to watch the demolition derby at the McLeod County Fair.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
The Village Cooperative of Hutchinson celebrated its groundbreaking during a ceremony Aug. 15. The project is a 33-unit housing cooperative open to people age 62 or older, who can meet the financial qualifications set by HUD. Occupancy is expected in the spring of 1995.
The 20th annual Arts and Crafts Festival/Taste of Hutchinson Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17, will feature wildlife artist Les Kouba and local featured artist Jeanne Tuman. More than 230 juried vendors and 20 food vendors are participating. Also offered is babysitting, entertainment and demonstrations, all rain or shine at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson.
About 110 golfers participated in the third annual Scramble for Life tournament at Crow River Country Club. The event is expected to raise $18,000 for the Hutchinson Area Foundation for Health Care.
The city of Hutchinson has a new policy on deferred assessments. The City Council has approved a policy that addresses assessments on property that has been developed before it was annexed into the city. The policy covers deferred costs for water and sewer hookups and street repair or replacement. “I think the policy is as fair as it can be,” said Council Member Bill Craig.
When assistance is needed immediately for a medical emergency, crime or fire, seconds can mean the difference between a happy or tragic ending. The county’s new Enhanced 911 system, or E911, went online for the first time Aug. 24 after years of planning and months of installation.
It isn’t carved in the proverbial stone, but it appears many McLeod County department heads will be disappointed with County Board action on their staffing requests for 1995. In a recent discussion of the 1995 preliminary budget, the board approved a shortened list of staff requests that total only $37,609 in new spending for 1995. And in the process, they left many requested positions unapproved.
A groundbreaking ceremony for Prince of Peace Retirement Living was conducted Aug. 23 at 301 Glen St. The Rev. Walter Marth gave the invocation followed by remarks by Mayor Marlin Torgerson and Warren Macemon, Prince of Peace Senior Apartments board representative. The 40-apartment facility designed for individuals age 55 or older is expected to open in the spring of 1995.
The Hutchinson Community Development Corporation, as part of its continuing effort to enhance the services available to the business community in McLeod County, has established a site for the Small Business Development Center in the Hutchinson City Center.
Locally owned and operated Fabricare Cleaners in Hutchinson proudly announces its move toward the future by recycling dry cleaning plastic, recycling hangers, reusing cotton bags at a minimal charge, and offering pickup and delivery services. Two-day service or sooner, if needed, is also available.