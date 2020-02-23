125 YEARS AGO: 1895
J. F. Beytien of Brownton says he expects to become a full fledged citizen of Hutchinson about March 15.
Burt W. Day has as a welcome guest in his home — his brother H.G. Day, editor of the Albert Lea Standard, one of the oldest and most prosperous, though independent, papers in the state. He is accompanied by Mrs. Day and Carrol, a youth of short pants and a good opinion of his uncle.
Several farmers belonging to the German Lutheran Church have extended a helping hand to their Danish Lutheran brethren by hauling and donating rock for the new church to be built in the lot east of the Congregational Church.
Chadderdon and Shetland have moved their broom factory to the building on Main Street vacated by D.A. Adams and are compelled to work right lively to fill orders of home merchants and those of neighboring towns.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
For some years past, the subject of dancing in our schools has been discussed pro and con by those who have been intensely interested. The matter has now come to a point where those who are in favor of the movement will probably bring the movement to a public discussion at a future meeting of the Parent Teacher Association. By dancing in the schools is not meant the “hug me tight” variety of the public dance hall, the “shimmy” and other vulgar dances. The Virginia reel, the square dance or quadrille, grand marches and many other charming dances of years ago would be used.
The coming summer is going to be a very busy one for Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Land and Improvement Co. will build a livestock barn and sales pavilion at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. Hutchinson will put in 19 blocks of paving, sufficient storm sewers to effectively dispose of the surface water and a “white way” if the voters of this city give their consent to the latter at a special election March 11.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The most disastrous fire this community has had in many years destroyed the complete plant and equipment of the Hutchinson Leader. The building and printing machinery as well as hundreds of items of historical value were lost in the fire, which burned in subzero temperatures. The amount of the loss has not been determined, but it will run into many thousands, as both the building and plant are a total loss. It is partially covered by insurance. The fire sounded at 7:20 and the complete fire-fighting equipment of the local department was on hand in a few moments. The entire department battled flames for more than four hours before it was under control.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A proposed 66-acre annexation south of the city for a large apartment complex was given the green light by the Hutchinson Planning Commission. The area under consideration is most of the area west of State Highway 15 across from Hutchinson Community Hospital and Cedar Acres, extending west to Dale Street South. The plat would be called “West Acres.”
The Hutchinson Utilities Commission has decided to buy a new electric generator that will increase the capacity of its present equipment by 67 percent. The new unit is a General Electric combined gas cycle that will cost $2.7 million installed, plus the cost of the building to house it and cooling tower.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Two compromise proposals regarding teacher supervision at Hutchinson High School have now been rejected by the Hutchinson Education Association. The next step is either an arbitration hearing or for more discussion for another proposal. “It comes down to the right of assignment,” said Superintendent Gary Swenson. Does the master teacher agreement allow administrators to assign supervision on a daily basis from 7:10 to 7:20 a.m.?
Business Manager Gary Henke spent the past couple of weeks analyzing Hutchinson School District’s status and found one primary area of frustrating change. “Special education is the most runaway deficit driver in our vehicle right now,” he said. No one suggested the district cut back services, since special education services are mandated by the state and needed by students, but Henke suggested the district might want to study how it provides those services. District spending on special education services was $137,000 over budget last year.
A return to normal summer weather in 1994 helped McLeod County Parks record an 18 percent increase in the number of camping units and campers using the county’s two largest parks — Lake Marion and Piepenburg parks. “We had a very good year, a very quiet year and a profitable year,” said Park Superintendent Al Koglin.