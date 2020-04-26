125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The Hutchinson Family Young Folks will give a concert at the Opera Hall April 29. This will be the first appearance here of the present organization, which consists of Mr. and Mrs. Hutchinson, Jesse and Bessie, Miss Sara Towne, soprano, Miss Jane Moore, contralto, Mr. E.W. Farr, tenor, and Miss Louis Taylor. Little Bess is said to be making a hit with her songs, and Miss Taylor's violin playing gets fine newspaper notices, as does the whole company. Reserved seats are 35 cents.
Henry Braun has been in the Twin Cities buying a train load of goods for Braun & Sowle.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
One thousand elm trees will be given away by the Hutchinson Park Board for planting by folks who desire them. It is hoped every tree will be taken and will be planted to remain as a lasting memorial to the generosity of the park board.
Jacob O. Bentall, former socialist candidate for governor and resident of Cedar Mills, Meeker County, was for the second time found guilty in federal district court in Minneapolis of violating the espionage act of 1916 in his speech at Hutchinson on July 31, 1917.
All teachers in the high and grade schools of Hutchinson who desired reelection were reelected by the School Board. Substantial increases in salary were given each. The salary increases were from $18 to $360 a year.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Hutchinson city primary takes place April 24. The terms of Aldermen J.J. Drahos and M.V. Mitchell expire. The other two aldermen, David Osgood and Victor Ramberg, hold over another year. Other incumbents whose terms expire are: Mayor L.P. Sederstrom, City Clerk Eben Dennis, Assessor Esther Jahnke, Treasurer Harry Jensen, Muncipal Judge Grant Dwinnell, and Justice of the Peace Justus Parish.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A two-week delay in a decision on annexing five properties was approved by the Hutchinson City Council. The council agreed on annexation of the Horswell, Juul and Buehler properties, but ran into problems on the five-lot area just west of the high school, and Leonard Miller's area behind his home and adjoining the industrial park.
Hutchinson High School's baseball team opened its season with no-hitter victories, 6-1 over Olivia and 8-0 over Park Rapids in five innings. Bill Tapper pitched the first three innings against Olivia and was relieved by Stu Bonniwell. Tapper tossed the first four innings of the Park Rapids game with Terry Iverson pitching a perfect fifth inning.
A May 19 bond referendum has been set for a $2.5 million junior-senior high school for the Dassel-Cokato School District. The proposed building would have an enrollment of 900 and would have 107,500 square feet.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
A new organizational name, Hutchinson Area Health Care, was approved by the Hutchinson Community Hospital/Burns Manor Nursing Home Board. The new name will serve as an umbrella identification for Hutchinson Community Hospital and Burns Manor Nursing Home. A task force has been working for several months examining whether the names of the hospital and nursing home should be changed or whether a new organizational name should be added.
Debra Wagner of Cosmos is a finalist in the nation's largest and most prestigious quilt competition. Wagner is competing with 420 creators of the world's finest hand and machine-crafted contemporary quilts in the American Quilter's Society Show and Contest in Paducah, Kentucky.
Talks continue between the Hutchinson School District and the Hutchinson Education Association about the HEA grievance filed regarding parking lot supervision. Superintendent Gary Swenson said the two parties met April 12 and legal representatives from both sides are holding discussions as well. "Nothing was resolved, but we'll continue to look at ideas," Swenson said.
People's Platform: By now everyone has received their property owner's assessment of market value for 1996. What is the reasoning for raising market values from $3,000 to $22,000 in value without any explanation? I cannot see the justification in these tactics.