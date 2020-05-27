125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The game of croquet is getting to be the fashion in Hutchinson. Buy your set and start playing.
Hutchinson bee raisers have sustained heavy losses with the past few weeks and they think the bees are dying from eating too much honey dew with which the box elder leaves are heavily coated. Of the 75 swarms, Mr. Juergensen has lost all but two.
From the man on the square: The only fault I have to find with the Hutchinson council is that they do not enforce the dog ordinance. In town, they are a nuisance on general principles and no real necessity to anybody. They frighten teams, disturb sleep, kill chickens, steal meat, ruin shrubs and flower beds, chase cows and bite and mangle children. Let the city council enforce the law and the treasury will get a nice sum of money and the masses will applaud.
From the Fairmont Sentinel: The recent bulge in wheat simply illustrates the power of the Chicago Board of Trade gamblers. They were careful to keep the price down so long as the grain was in the hands of the producers.
From the Duluth News-Tribune: A man with $100 might have made a fortune in the wheat market in the past few weeks. But there are a lot of people now in the poor house who once had grasped such an opportunity.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
For the first time the American Legion participated in the Memorial Day exercises. There were 52 in line in the parade, 41 boys in khaki and 11 sailors in navy blue. Their presence added materially to the occasion. Also in the procession were E.O. Renz on a spirited mount as marshal of the day and Arthur Hartmann and Coates Moffet on tiny spotted Shetland ponies as aides. Also participating were 14 Boy Scouts in uniform, little school girls in white, the Hutchinson Concert Band, Campfire Girls in ceremonial dresses, Hutchinson Fire Department with Swan Swanson as color bearer, members of the Auxiliary to the American Legion and members of the Grand Army of the Republic in a car.
An even hundred young boys and girls will graduate from rural schools in McLeod County. The principal speaker will be H.L. Merrill, superintendent emeritus of Hutchinson schools. The rural children have no better friend than Mr. Merrill, who always welcomed them to Hutchinson High School and made them feel that the school belonged to them.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Hutchinson and community was singly honored as one of its outstanding 4-H club members, Miss Harriet Tews, was given the W.G. Skelly Award, which included a $100 war bond and a beautiful scroll, pennant and gold lapel pin.
The Kraft Cheese Co. announced that in their war bond purchases, a total of $40,000 had been allotted to McLeod County because of its plant in Hutchinson.
The construction of 10 new houses in Hutchinson under the H-2 War Housing program has been approved by John Bandford Jr., administrator of the National Housing Agency in Washington, D.C. Under the quota, these family units may be built for sale and for rent.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Bruce Rosenow of Brownton was named the recipient of the outstanding athlete award at Willmar State College. Rosenow, a sophomore, was captain of the football team and captain of the baseball team.
Hutchinson’s 1970 population is 7,790 according to figures for McLeod County communities released to the office of 2nd District Congressman Ancher Nelsen by the St. Paul regional census office. That would make an increase in population for Hutchinson of 1,583 or 25 1/2 percent from the 1960 county of 6,207. The increase is below that anticipated by Hutchinson officials and civic leaders who had predicted the population would be between 8,500 and 9,000 based on meter and telephone installations and other city records.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
After 26 years with Hutchinson Public Schools, district media supervisor John Orvis is retiring. “I started in the middle school and ended up in the middle school,” Orvis said. He started out as a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher. That was after library experience in Sauk Center, Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud. After three years of teaching in Hutchinson, Orvis gave up his lab coat to return to filmstrips, movie projectors and card catalogs.
Area legislators stated their case at the McLeod County Board meeting and explained some of the new laws affecting county government that were passed by the state during the last session. “Decisions are more complex and there’s no easy solutions, and the solution costs bucks,” said Representative Bob Ness (District 20A). “The level of intensity was there, but solutions are harder to come by. I still believe the Minnesota legislative process is a good one and still provides for a local decision-making process.”
Social service workers, county commissioners and area residents celebrated an open house for the McLeod Treatment Shelter. The shelter at 620 State Highway 7 East in Hutchinson, will be a temporary home for children age 5-18 who need emergency shelter.