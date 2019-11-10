125 YEARS AGO: 1894
The insinuation of the Hutchinson Democrat that the Republicans of McLeod County won their victory by the use of money and whiskey is contemptible and is an insult to the voters of McLeod County. We call for evidence, and when it is produced we will give some interesting facts as to how the campaign was conducted on the other side.
Andrew Jensen, charged with stealing potatoes from S.G. Anderson and under bond to appear at the next term of district court, seems to have departed for parts unknown. The fact is causing his bondsmen no end of worry.
The fur market opens as follows: rats 3 to 10 cents; mink 25 to 75 cents; coon 15 to 50 cents; fox 75 cents to $5; skunk 15 to 35 cents.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Clemens Gaularpp, one of the quartet of young fellows who on Dec. 7, 1918, assaulted Dr. Roper, secretary of the McLeod County Red Cross and the McLeod County Public Health Association, was found guilty of being the party that actually committed the assault. The other three were given stays of sentence providing they pay half their fines with money earned by themselves and do not disturb the peace, enter a saloon, nor drink intoxicating liquors until they are 21 years of age.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
McLeod County lived up to its advance predictions and cast a strong Republican vote, Dewey carrying the county over 2-to-1. He had 5,756 votes to 2,563 for President Roosevelt.
As President Franklin Roosevelt swept the nation a fourth time and carried Minnesota by what is predicted to be a plurality of more than 50,000 votes, Republican state officials kept their seats and in a very major case won handily and by a large majority. McLeod County, as did many of the agricultural counties of the state, went Republican all the way, but the top-heavy urban centers where Roosevelt piled up the big margins gave him the state and its 11 electoral votes.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
The Hutchinson Optimists Club once again succeeded in finding optimists for Hutchinson’s outstanding teenage boy and girl as part of Youth Appreciation Week. Steve Kohls and Betsy Schepers were given honors at a club breakfast after being selected by a vote from their classmates.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Winning election to the office of McLeod County auditor is something Cindy Schultz got really excited about. “This is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” said Schultz, who is an accounting supervisor in the highway department. “I’m ecstatic.” Schultz, who worked in the auditor’s office for eight years, defeated her former boss, incumbent Edward Ide, by more than 1,100 votes.
Voters in Glencoe School District turned down a referendum that would have funded improvements to the school’s athletic facilities, upgraded computers and provided space for the Early Childhood Family Education program. State funds would have matched local tax effort at a 4-to-1 rate.
Hutchinson residents are reporting contentment with their quality of life. According to responses from the city’s survey, 87 percent of those responding rated their quality of life as good or excellent.
Members of Riverside Assembly of God took to the streets of Hutchinson on Nov. 12 armed with 4,400 New Testaments. Nearly every household in the city received a New Testament and other material produced by the congregation, according to the Rev. Max Myers. One of the booklets was titled “How to Get to Heaven From Hutchinson.” The outreach effort took about a year to plan, Myers said. The congregation raised about $4,500 to make the distribution possible.
The issues of interest at Lester Prairie were the referendums to allow Sunday liquor licenses and build a new fire hall. Sunday liquor got the thumbs up by a vote of 345-182, but the fire hall issue failed by two votes, 256-254.
Chuck Warner ran unopposed for mayor of Brownton and received 212 votes. He served as mayor from 1974 to 1980.
The McLeod County Household Hazardous Waste facility has found that waste is being left at the facility when no one is present to accept it. It is illegal and dangerous to drop off material when the facility is unattended, facility representatives said, and violators will be prosecuted.