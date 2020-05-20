125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Businessmen along Main Street are nearly all preparing to lay cement sidewalk and the council has decided to put a cement sidewalk along the public square. By fall, Hutchinson will have as handsome a street as can be found in the state.
The Sumter Township Fire Insurance Association has within the past month had five losses in the town of Hale, and the board of directors at a recent meeting decided to make a more careful investigation of applications for risks and to cancel several policies.
The great news of the week is the decision of the Supreme Court declaring the income tax law unconstitutional.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The Poland China Pig Club tour brought 46 boys and girls from different parts of the county who were to select and take home their “contest” pigs.
The county bread contest was conducted in Glencoe. The final score gives Lila Binnie and Eva Pericie of Hutchinson first and second place, respectively, in “A2” classes, and Alice Barnes of Stewart first place in “B” class.
The people of the Danish Lutheran Church on Main Street gave a musical program to which the public was invited. The mural decorations in the dome over the altar, sacred painting with cherubs among clouds and flowers, which was but recently done, received many compliments.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Dr. Kenneth Peterson will arrive here this weekend to become an associate of Dr. O.W. Scholpp. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Peterson of Hutchinson and graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School a year ago.
Lt. Wallace (Allen) Mattsfield, son of Mrs. Bertha Mattfield of Hutchinson, was a Marine pilot on the big U.S. aircraft carrier Franklin when it was engaged by a Japanese force on March 19. In the 10 hours after being bombed, Franklin had 100 tons of explosives and thousands of gallons of aviation fuel fired and shook the 27,000-ton ship. The casualty list is between 1,000 and 1,200.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A June 1 opening is anticipated for the Gibson Discount Center at 19 N. Main St., according to manager Dale Mooney. Remodeling work has been completed in the 4,000-square-foot building previously occupied by Gambles. Stocking and setup are underway now. This will be the 23rd Gibson store operated in Minnesota.
Hutchinson Manufacturing and Sales Inc. opened a drafting and engineering department, according to Eugene “Bud” Daggett. The department, headed by Les Anderson, is in separate quarters above the Hutchinson Cold Storage Inc. building.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Mark Erickson and incumbent Douglas Brown will serve the first four-year terms in decades on the Hutchinson Board of Education beginning July 1. The two garnered more than half the votes each in an election that attracted just 616 total votes, according to unofficial totals. The board has lost its member of longest service in Donald Popp, who lost his first election since the late 1970s. “All good things come to an end sooner or later,” Popp said. “I enjoyed being on the board. I learned a lot.”
The Perfect Slicing Board and Knife from McGowan Manufacturing of Hutchinson will be sold on QVC as part of “The Quest for America’s Best — QVC’s 50 in 50 Tour,” which includes visits to all 50 states over a 50-week span. McGowan will showcase his product along with 19 of Minnesota’s most promising products. They were selected by QVC from among more than 200 Minnesota-based small- and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs at a trade show at International Market Square in Minneapolis.
Runnings has selected Hutchinson as the first site of a planned series of new stores. It will be in the former Cash Wise building, north of Plaza 15.
A Finnish manufacturer of high-tech equipment in the fast growing cellular industry announced plans to start a U.S. plant in Hutchinson. Solita Oy, based in Kempele, Finland, chose Hutchinson over a batch of other cities in Minnesota and the U.S. that were attempting to attract the firm.
More than 400 recreational vehicles rolled into town for the 1995 Minnesota Spring Samboree. Bumper to bumper, Good Sam and Good Samantha club members gathered to share yet another travel spot. The Crow River Good Sam Club with about 17 RVs and about 85 members was one of numerous chapters enjoying what Hutchinson had to offer. “It’s fun,” said Gordon Vath of Stewart.