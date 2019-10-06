125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Peter Bork disbands his village cow herd Oct. 15.
McLeod County gets $10,048 on 3,785 scholars from the September apportionment of the State School Fund.
The hydrant in the middle of the street in front of the adventist church is pretty likely to cause an accident some dark night unless a fence is put around it.
A German named Boeter, a former lieutenant in the German army, has started a new society, which calls itself the “Frutarians.” The members eat nothing but fruit, eschew cooked food of any kind and drink only water. They are to live in huts bare of the comforts of civilization and go naked. Ex-lieutenant Boeter intends to buy a large tract of land in the Sandwich Islands, or perhaps a small island outright, for the purpose of founding a small colony.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
On Sept. 12, just past, there was on deposit in the 18 national and state banks of McLeod County nearly $8 million, approximately $400 for every man, woman and child in the county. This is an increase over the report of June 30 last of $239,029.22. If anyone told you that the wealth of the county in cash on hand had nearly doubled in the last five years, would you believe it? It’s fact, nevertheless.
Fearing that the county jail at Glencoe is not safe, County Attorney W.O. McNelly requested that Bassett and Forbes, charged with the murder of John G. Larson, Slayton farmer, whose body was found in a cornfield near Glencoe a month after the murder, be held in Hennepin County Jail. The two prisoners reached Minneapolis from Seattle where they were arrested. A full confession in the cornfield murder was obtained from Forbes in Seattle, Minneapolis police said.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Almost a ton of usable clothing, much of it practically new, has been collected by local churches and left at the Milwaukee Depot for the collection center in Minneapolis. Almost 50 boxes weighing about 1,700 pounds practically filled the freight depot. The clothing is for the needy people of the liberated countries in Europe.
Thieves broke into H.G. Olsen’s Hutchinson Oil Co. office some time over the weekend and stole a large number of gas and fuel oil coupons. No trace has been found of the thieves. Coupons totaling 15,000 gallons were taken, 9,000 gasoline and the balance fuel oil.
Sgt. Edwin Nemitz, 25, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nemitz of Hutchinson, is the first local soldier to be reported wounded on the soil of the Reich. A war department telegram gave the information. Sgt. Nemitz was slightly wounded in Germany Sept. 19. The same day, Mrs. Nemitz received a letter from her son telling her not to worrry.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
In a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Clifford Hardin, Second District Congressman Ancher Nelsen protested the importation of 5 million pounds of Belgian ice cream mix that may be infested with the hoof and mouth disease virus. The congressman warned that because of pasteurization methods used, any live virus carried in the mix will not be killed. Freezing does little more than slow the growth of any virus present.
A $250,000 bond issue will be put before the voters of Hutchinson during the annual city election Nov. 4. The bonds are sought as interim financing for a 5-year period for the psychiatric and mental health wing to be added to the new municipal hospital under construction. The wing was approved in July for a $136,000 federal grant from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The city is to match the federal funds, which will be paid on a reimbursement basis.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Many human resource managers for businesses in McLeod County have something in common. They are scrambling to fill jobs by looking deeper in a depleted pool of workers, and it is causing some to consider increasing starting wages to attract employees. Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in August, down from 5.1 percent a year ago. The rate in McLeod County was listed at 3.0 percent.
People’s Platform: I was really dissatisfied to see that the Hutchinson Homecoming royalty only deserved the back page of the paper. The school is a big part of the paper and I think they deserve better than that.
Roger Bluhm bowled a perfect 300 game Friday, Sept. 2, at Hutch Bowl. He had bowled a 289 and even a 299 before but never a perfect game of 300. “It will probably be the last one I’ll ever see,” he said. “But at least it’s official because they have the electronic scoring, so I couldn’t bluff it.”