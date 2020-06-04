125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A story is told of a certain committee meeting in which the proceeding commenced with noise and gradually became uproarious. At least one of the disputants, losing all control over his emotions, exclaimed to his opponent, “Sir, you are I think, the biggest as I ever had the misfortune to set eyes upon!” “Order! Order!,” said the chairman, gravely, “you seem to forget I am in the room.”
The ladies of the Methodist Church have secured splendid entertainment for Hutchinson in the form of Prof. Hanscom’s 200 stereopticon views of Yellowstone Park. To appreciate the beauty of these views you must see them, and you will add your enthusiastic testimony to that of hundreds of delighted audiences.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
By unanimous vote, the state Legislature in Louisiana ratified the suffrage amendment, while the Delaware Legislature failed to pass the Susan B. Anthony amendment.
Eighty-five of the 104 graduates from rural schools of the best county in the best state in the country in the world gathered at Lake Marion to receive diplomas for work done in graded schools. Mrs. Louis Gates, county superintendent, was in charge of the exercises, and needless to say everything went off in “apple-pie” order, just with such exactness and efficiency as the county schools
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Three more former German prisoners of war — Milton Studeman, Bruce Brummond and Francis Wall — have returned to their homes here to enjoy a long 60-day furlough and recuperate from harrowing experiences during the final break up of the German Reich. At the time of Studeman’s liberation he was imprisoned near one of Hitler’s palaces in Munich. Brummond was taken prisoner in Luxemborg when his unit pulled back into Echternach for a rest and were among the first assaulted in Runstedt’s drive into Belgium. He was imprisoned in Limburg, Stargard and Neubrandenburg before being liberated in northern Germany. Wall was taken prisoner in Africa and underwent some terrible hardships during his long imprisonment beginning in February 1943.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A $13,874 athletic budget for Hutchinson High School was given preliminary approval by the Board of Education of School District 423, Hutchinson. The budget, which covers equipment, transportation, meals and officials, is up $844 or 7 percent from last year’s figure. The budget provide $3,000 for football, $200 for cross country, $1,500 for basketball, $1,600 for wrestling, $1,280 for swimming, $1,875 for baseball, $1,070 for track and $200 each for golf and tennis. In the general fund there will be $1,600.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Music in the Park swings into action June 12. The Concord Singers will perform at the first concert of the series. In addition, the Water Carnival queen candidates will be introduced and the Elks Lodge will perform a special dedication for Flag Day. Future performance groups include the Riverside Dutchmen, Wally Pikal Band, Bruce Bradley Band, Stoney Lonesome, the Chamber Trio and Jazz Quartet, Lester Schuft and the Country Dutchmen, the Crow River String Band and the Men’s Quartet.
In an effort to change the tone of teacher negotiations, the Hutchinson Education Association and the Board of Education have been discussing collaborative bargaining. “It’s set up as a problem-solving approach,” said Superintendent Gary Swenson. “It’s a different approach. Districts such as Willmar, Chaska and Waconia use collaborative bargaining rather than the traditional adversarial approach. “They have had very positive results between the associations and the boards,” Swenson said.
Hutchinson Parks and Recreation employees are on the hunt for a 6-foot purple T-Rex that was stolen from behind a city garage at the old wastewater treatment plant at Fourth Avenue Southeast and Ontario Street. The new piece of playground equipment, which can support two children, was scheduled to be installed this month at Oddfellows Park. Its concrete base and springs had already been put in place, according to Dolf Moon, the director of the Parks and Recreation department. “It sat outside for two months,” he said. “We walked the tracks and looked in the river because it would float.” A replacement dino, which has been ordered, will cost $450, but the city would like the original T-Rex returned so that it can be mounted in another park for children to use.
The VFW Post 906 baseball team stole seven bases, which helped Hutch beat Dassel-Cokato 806 at the Hutchinson High School ball field. Hutchinson kept its record perfect at 4-0. “We’re doing good in the batter’s box, but I wouldn’t say we’ve been hitting the ball great,” said Hutchinson manager LeRoy Kuhl. “We’re doing an excellent job of pitching and the ‘D’ has been really consistent. We’ve played four games and only had one bad inning in the field.”