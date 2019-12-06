125 YEARS AGO: 1894
From the Madison Press: It is said the state of Minnesota is the home of 26 species of duck. Some of these are rare, of course, very rare. The Cinnamon Teal or Anas Cyanoptera, for instance. In 1880 a single specimen was captured on Big Stone Lake and in 1889 another specimen was captured in Cottonwood County.
From the Fairmont Sentinel: Enough candidates have sprung up in St. Paul and Minneapolis to fill every office within the gift of the Legislature. Besides St. Paul asking a lot of money for a new Capitol, and Minneapolis wants the U.S. Senator and a big section of the state treasury for the State University. It is about time the twins were made to realize that they are not the whole of Minnesota.
A party of five young gentlemen drove over to Brownton and astonished the natives by a serenade. Our sympathies are with the Browntonites and we hope they will not harbor any ill feelings toward Hutchinson for this escapade.
Down in southern Minnesota, numerous horses have been stolen lately and anti-horse thief associations are being formed. Some people up in this part of the country would welcome a horse thief as a kind and well-meaning friend and hang the keys to the barn on the outer wall.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
After eight jurymen had been selected for the trial of Myron Bassett, accused in the murder of John G. Larson, Slayton farmer, in a corn field near Glencoe, through his attorney he pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree. Court was then adjourned until the following week when the remainder of the jury was selected for the trial of Charles Forbes, alleged accomplice of Bassett in the murder.
Northwest Power and Light Co. has notified customers that a request was received from the Federal Fuel Administration that in view of the present shortage of coal supply and a threatened fuel famine, all electric signs and ornamental electric lighting will be discontinued forthwith. If the request is not complied with, a mandatory order will follow.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
The largest group to be called from McLeod County in many months will take pre-induction physicals at Fort Snelling. Most of the men are younger than 26 years of age and the majority of them are farm boys. However, there are about a half dozen who are over this age group but are not engaged in essential industry.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Rebuilding of Hutchinson Unclaimed Freight will begin as soon as possible according to Darold Stutelberg, co-owner of the firm, which was destroyed by fire. Estimates of the loss is between $175,000 and $200,000. Stutelberg was in the building at the time and was able to drive out of the burning building two semi-tractors and a 2 1/2 ton 1968 International truck. He said the three vehicles, valued at between $55,000 and $60,000, were the only things saved besides office records, which were stored in a fire-proof safe.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
"Hold the line" was the message taxpayers sent to the Hutchinson Board of Education. Less than a dozen district residents attended the Truth-in-Taxation hearing, but their message was clear: We don't like our taxes increasing so much and we expect the district to look at alternatives.
Almost 100 volunteers were honored by Burns Manor Nursing Home during a recognition ceremony at the Victorian Inn. Burns Manor Administrator John Richards said the 150 people who volunteer their time at the nursing home logged more than 8,000 hours of service during the past year.
Commissioners on the McLeod County Board granted themselves and elected department heads raises ranging from 4.15 percent to 8.72 percent for 1995. The county board gave itself a $100-per-month raise, which increases the 1994 salary of $13,658 to $14,850, an 8.72 percent increase. Commissioners Eloi Hamre and Al Huff said there hadn't been an increase in the commissioners' salary for three years.
People's Platform: I'd like to express my extreme appreciation for the Christmas present the McLeod County Board gave the department heads. In looking in the paper, they got raises anywhere from 4.15 to 6.25 percent, which means all the department heads will be able to buy gold-plated commodes to watch employees' morale go right down the toilet. Mr. Commissioners, if you're wondering where the morale went, please check the local sewer plant.
People's Platform: I think that having to pay extra for MTV would be rude. Just because some people don't like their children to watch it or they don't want to have it, that shouldn't make other people suffer having to pay for it. I think if you don't want your kid to watch it, then you should tell them not to. And if you can't control your kid, then the TV's not the problem. The problem is you can't control your child in the first place.