125 YEARS AGO: 1894
Chauncey Depew says that 90 percent of the defaults committed by young men and others, in positions of trust, are caused by gambling. And he is no doubt right. Gambling is the twin brother of the drink evil.
The Leader will take hay, grain or wood in payment of subscription accounts.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Halloween 1919 will go down in Hutchinson history as the one when damage was done to the extent of $1,000 to property of the city’s people. Everywhere, crowds of young folks were seen, some innocently marking windows with soap; others, dirty-minded, writing obscene language on the same windows. Buildings of value were knocked over and damaged, steps torn from churches and public buildings, machinery hauled away, women at home alone, molested by crowds attempting to damage their property.
The City Council has ordered the street lights to burn all night instead of being turned off at midnight. The extra charge will be $42.78 per month.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
J.C. Anderson, probably the oldest voter in the city, went to the polls Tuesday. He is 95 years of age and voted first for Gen. Grant back when, but his vote on Tuesday went to the Democrats and President Roosevelt.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
William Kuester, at the age of 80, has learned new distrust for animals. Kuester has fed the animals at Gopher Campfire’s game sanctuary every morning for the past couple of years. At about 8 a.m., one of the inhabitants, a 150-pound, 10-point deer about 3 years old, attacked Kuester and fought mightily with 3 other men before all could escape. Tom Condon, Hutchinson Manufacturing employee, heard the commotion and found Kuester lying on the ground with the buck repeatedly stepping back a few feet, charging and goring with his antlers. Two more employees, Ray Forcier and Paul Troska, rushed to the pen and wrestled the deer to the ground while Kuester was helped out of the pen. They raced out of the pen by letting go of the horns at the same time and running through the gate with the angry beast close at their heels. Condon and Forcier were both gored and Kuester was battered over 80 percent of his legs despite two pairs of pants. The men guessed that the attack may have been brought on by the buck’s rutting season.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
The solution to air quality problems in the McLeod County Courthouse in Glencoe might be a step closer to being found following the county board’s decision to take what amounted to a step backward. Michael Cox, who works for Wold Architects, presented ideas he believes would help clear the air in the courthouse, and the board directed him to put together some cost estimates to present at the next meeting of the county’s long-range planning committee.
Rep. Bob Ness is running unopposed for state representative of District 20A, which covers the city of Hutchinson and townships of Acoma, Hutchinson and Hassan Valley.
Accusations of improprieties with the purchase of land by McLeod County nearly two years ago for the household hazardous waste facility has angered one former county commissioner involved in the decision at that time. Grant Knutson said that claims made by his successor as commissioner for the Third District are not true. The facility, which is located just outside the north gate of the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, opened Nov. 2. “Everything was done above the board,” Knutson said.
During three months of 1994, Hutchinson residents pulled 196 tons of waste material out of their garbage and put it into the recycling loop. That’s 392,000 pounds of material that did not end up in the McLeod Landfill.
If Hutchinson students’ votes counted in Election 1994, Arne Carlson would continue as governor. Rod Grams and David Minge would be in office by more than 2-to-1 margins over their challengers.
A community project came to a close Nov. 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at North Park, the playground adjacent to Park Elementary. Hundreds of students and donors to the cause gathered to celebrate the participation that raised nearly $14,000 to add new playground equipment. “This is a good example of a number of people coming together,” said Dave Conrad, project coordinator. “Every penny mattered.”
According to a 1994 Hutchinson Public Library survey, how many Bibles are there in the library? If you said “13,” you would be correct.