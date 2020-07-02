125 YEARS AGO: 1895
It is 101 degrees in the shade today and the wheat is literally being boiled in the milk.
Superintendent of Schools Avery and George Burton are building barns on their premises.
A good deal of ginseng is coming in from the woods. Hutchinson buyers pay 50 cents for green and $2.40 for dry, and it is all shipped to China.
Receipts at the Hutchinson Creamery reached the high water mark of 11,000 pounds of milk being brought in by farmers.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Everything is all set for the big Fourth of July celebration on July 5 at Hutchinson. And now the committee states in addition to all the other attractions scheduled, coffee and buttermilk will be served free of charge to picnicers who bring lunch baskets and eat in North or South parks. Big trucks will bring the coffee red hot and the buttermilk will be ice cold.
The Fourth of July celebration will include activities such as: greased pole, greased pig, fat man’s race, 100-yard free-for-all race, potato race, egg roll and pie-eating contest.
The Leader has delivered to the Hutchinson Telephone Co. 2,000 copies of the new directory dated July 1, 1920. The directory is made up in book form this time, the list having become too large to handle as formerly. The new directory contains 72 pages cover to cover and includes 1,500 names.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Two soldier brothers were awarded Bronze Stars for heroism in two separate theaters of war. They are 1st Sgt. Vernon Anderson and Pfc. Arthur Anderson. Vernon’s decoration came for heroism at Anzio in Italy more than a year ago. Arthur’s was for heroism in the Philippines. Another brother, Floyd Anderson, saw plenty of action in Africa and Italy. He returned to the United States a few months ago. Pfc. Dorothy Anderson is with the Marines in Quantico, Virginia.
Pfc. Melvin Litzau of Glencoe recently received the Silver Star at ceremonies conducted in Germany.
Miss Esther Gilbertson, former McLeod County Red Cross nurse, is now working with the United Nations set up in Greece. She resigned from her local position and trained with the U.S. Public Health in Washington, D.C. and at Maryland University before leaving the country.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Carol Miller will wear the crown and title of Miss Hutchinson during the coming year. Michele Skaar and Barry Kempfert, both 6 years of age, were crowned Junior Queen and Junior Commodore, respectively.
One person was injured when winds swept through the Lake Washington-Dassel area. The person was injured when winds overturned a mobile camper at Lake Washington. Trees were blown down, boats were tipped over and docks were swamped or torn loose in the storm.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
The entrance sign won’t change yet and the students won’t notice many immediate changes, but the Hutchinson-Willmar Regional Technical College has a new boss: The state of Minnesota. About 100 local employees, along with about 140 Willmar staff members, became state employees July 1 when the Minnesota higher learning education mega-merger became official.
An estimated 200 people attended the McLeod County Holstein Association’s twilight meeting June 30 at the Elmer Howe farm, south of Hutchinson. Area dairy leaders also spoke on state and national conventions.
People’s Platform: This is in response to the person worrying about buying pies in front of others while listening to music in the park. Don’t you think we have more things to worry about in our society than what people may think of you buying pie. I’m only 17 and even I see this problem as petty and immature. And just to note, maybe if you don’t want to buy in front of others, it’s your conscience telling you you shouldn’t have it in the first place.
People’s Platform: It is my opinion that water guns should be prohibited during the Water Carnival Grande Parade. People who participate in the parade do so because they truly want to entertain and are proud of what they do. They should not be rewarded for this by being soaked by some 25- to 40-year-old in their second childhood. I believe this behavior is a poor reflection on our community and should be kept in their own backyard, not on the parade route.