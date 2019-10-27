125 YEARS AGO: 1894
There are now 11 rooms in the Hutchinson schools and every one of them is full.
A half inch of ice was found on water earlier this week.
North Hutchinson has 371 voters registered and South Hutchinson has 432.
People are getting so they dread Halloween as they would the approach of an able-bodied Kansas cyclone. For they know neither property nor propriety will be respected on that night. The petty acts of mischief are getting to be much of a chestnut. They do not show a sense of wit, humor or originality, and all sensible boys would be better to stay at home on the night of Oct. 31 than to be guilty of senseless acts of which the ministers will seize upon as arguments for “total depravity.”
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Messrs. Jorgenson, Moffett and Nemitz of the City Council, accompanied by engineers Higgins of Hutchinson and John Shaffer of Minneapolis, left here Oct. 22 for the purpose of inspecting the street paving under construction or recently completed in several small towns in southwestern Minnesota. The party returned and reported that they had concluded a profitable junket. The members were even more firmly convinced than before they left that Hutchinson should get busy on a paving and modernization program and made such a recommendation to the council.
Mrs. Julian Heath, president of the National Housewives League based in New York, has called upon members to boycott butter, eggs and coffee immediately in an effort to force a reduction of prices. The appeal excepted children and invalids in the case of butter and eggs, but asked a total abstention of coffee.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Four more members of Hutchinson’s original Co. B, veterans of some of the heaviest fighting in North Africa and Europe, are back home after almost three years overseas. They are First Sgt. Vernon Anderson, Tech Sgt. Kenneth Zajicek, Pfc. Larry Pullen and Sgt. Hubert Reimers. All of them fought through the campaign in North Africa, after which Anderson, Zajicek and Pullen went to Italy, being in the thick of the battle there until recently. Reimers went through the African campaigns and then participated in the invasion of Southern France.
Pfc. Dorothy Anderson of the U.S. Marines was chosen cover girl for a recent number of the Marines magazines, Headquarters Bulletin. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morten C. Anderson now of Superior, Wisconsin, but formerly of Hutchinson. Private Anderson has been in the Marine Corps for a year and is stationed in Quantico, Virginia, where she is an aviation machinists mate.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Fire destroyed a barn and its content at the George Prieve Jr. farm, about 6 miles northwest of Hutchinson. Lost with the building were a corn planter, hay conditioner, 400 bales of hay and 1,000 bales of straw. There were no cattle in the barn.
More than 400 voters had cast their ballot in the city election by 11 a.m. Tuesday. The election was to name a mayor, two aldermen and decide an interim financing bond issue for a psychiatric-mental health wing for the new Hutchinson Hospital.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Hutchinson Utilities officials are still investigating an explosion that happened Oct. 25 at the new generating plant on Michigan Street. Hutchinson Fire Marshall Casey Stotts said that the problem was caused by some type of gas explosion, but the cause was still being investigated. A preliminary damage estimate has been set at $40,000, Stotts said.
The strength that comes from teamwork and large numbers was the central theme repeated over and over in Hutchinson at a public forum on the future of the Luce Line State Trail. Sponsored by the Luce Line Trail Association, a group first formed in the Watertown area, the forum brought together Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials, association officers and other trail users for a discussion on how to proceed with completing the 64-mile trail between Plymouth and Cosmos. About 145 people attended the meeting at Peace Lutheran Church.
People’s Platform: I wonder if anyone has a suggestion about what to do with all the wild cats in the town of Hutchinson. Also, there are very many running around loose that are not wild because they wear collars. They’re scaring and eating the birds. They’re messing up other people’s property. What are we going to do about all these cats?
People’s Platform: This is to the people who cut the hair on our Siberian husky. I just want to inform you that we’re very upset about this and that we’re going to do everything possible to protect our dog. We have mounted a video camera in his kennel 24 hours a day. We’re going to light up his kennel, and we’re installing an alarm system. If you ever try coming near our dog, you will be caught. Also, the police have been informed. I hope you just take this warning and leave our dog alone.