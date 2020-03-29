125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Delegates appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to attend the good roads convention in St. Paul beg leave to submit the following report and recommendations. Mr. Snyder of Ramsey County presented a plan in which county commissioners should appoint a road commissioner for the county, whose duty it should be to examine all the highways in the county. There was another plan, followed in Norway, which allots to each citizen of a town a portion of the road and impose upon him the duty of keeping the same in repair for a fixed period of time. We are opposed to a state commissioner as useless and tending too much to centralize the powers of government and likely to result in the creation of useless offices and poor, inefficient officers of no value except to draw a salary from the pockets of the taxpayer.
An Acoma agriculturist remarks: Wherever a farmer holds a larger amount of land than he really ought to own, having it encumbered for one-third or one-half its value, it is apparent that he should divide with some other farmer and each of them hold his share clear of encumbrances. Land is a good thing. Still, lots of men have been ruined by holding too much of it.
J.F. Beytien, the gilt-edged citizen whom Hutchinson gets from Brownton, has his wife and two children nicely located in their new home, purchased of A. Gross, and is making numerous improvements about the premises.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Despite the moderate fun at South St. Paul, some grades of fat cattle were cheapened 50 cents. Among the best loads of the week was that offered by G.W. Dwinnell of Hutchinson who operates the old Dwinnell farm near Brownton. He received $12.75 per hundredweight for a load of 1,286-pound whitefaces sent to Wisconsin for further fattening.
Ordinance No. 46: An ordinance to provide for the inspection of milk, dairies and dairy herds and to regulate the sale of milk in the city of Hutchinson: appears in this issue, having been given its final reading and passed at the meeting of the council. Any person proposing to sell milk or cream in the city, except to milk product factories, must obtain a license from the city clerk.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Next week's issue of the Leader will be printed in its new home in the State Theatre building, if all goes according to present plans. The plant of the Meeker County News at Litchfield was purchased by the Leader, when it was sold on order of Judge G.E. Qvale of Willmar. It had been idle since April when the owners, Anderson and Palm, suspended publication.
The decision on making a corn drying plant of the Hutchinson Hemp Plant is being debated by the Farmers Union Grain Terminal Association. It is likely the decision will be made in a few days. The equipment of the local hemp plant has been stored and the men will finish the work of cleaning up the premises in a few days.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A tentative date of Oct. 1 for a bond election for new school facilities was given to the Hutchinson Board of Education. If approved, bidding could be scheduled for May 1, 1971, with construction starting May 15. One building would house the area high school vocational technical school.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Users of the Gopher Campfire clubhouse and grounds will see an improved and expanded facility by the end of this summer, according to Virgil Voigt, a board member and member of the long-range planning committee. Among planned improvements are: clubhouse expansion by about 50 percent, new restroom facilities, doubling in size of the open shelter, addition of a storage shed, remodeling of the kitchen, rifle range expansion and organization. The original Gopher Campfire clubhouse was built in 1970, so the improvements come during the club's 25th anniversary.
Four candidates will vie for two positions on the Hutchinson Board of Education election coming in May. Mark Erickson and Herb O'Neil will challenge incumbents Donald Popp and Doug Brown. All four filed for election.
The new General Nutrition Center opened in February at the Hutchinson Mall. Manager David Kellerman said business has been brisk since the store opened. Many customers have told him how happy they are that Hutchinson now has a GNC and that they won't have to drive to St. Cloud, Willmar or Mankato anymore.