125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Winona Herald: The Standard Oil magnates, who are vociferously making the claim that they could not possibly have violated the anti-trust laws of Texas, because they were never within the state, would also probably claim that they could not possibly have violated any of heaven’s laws because they never were in heaven.
The rate of taxation in Hutchinson this year is 39.18 mills on the dollar.
More mink are being caught around the lakes this winter, and the number of pelts brought to town by farmers’ boys remind old-timers of the days when fur was currency. They bring 25-80 cents.
A fire department consisting of Sam Stocking and a waterworks system consisting of a water pitcher and pail extinguished a fire at the American House around a stovepipe register.
Mrs. H.L. Baker of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, is creating something of a sensation in Hutchinson. She came to treat Mrs. Henry Armstrong, who lives in the northern part of Hutchinson, who had been losing control of her limbs and suffering intensely from rheumatism. Mrs. Baker heals by using the magnetic powers of her own body and admits she doesn’t know what those powers are or where she gets them. She rubs and pats her patients, and they seem to lose their bodily ailments, as several people in Hutchinson can testify. Whether her magnetic healing effects permanent cures we do not know, but she certainly possesses peculiar powers and she makes it worth it to herself at a dollar per treatment.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The outer door of the safe in the vault at Citizens Bank remained closed all week while two experts of the Time Lock Company teased and coaxed with an assortment of 50 different drills to get to the tumbler case. A combination of hard and soft steel made the drilling very difficult. Through the courtesy of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, enough currency was furnished for the current needs, and people who desired to pay notes waited patiently for the opening of the safe.
Census enumerator J.F. Mikulecky is getting on with his work and will probably finish in another week. He has completed his work in the First Precinct and in the part of the Second, north of Washington Avenue and west of Hassan Street. Consequently, those who had estimated the population of Hutchinson at 3,500 or better would be badly disappointed. Mr. Mikulecky report that although he finds practically every house in the city occupied, he finds many small families with two or three people, and these cut down the average per family.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
A nationwide brownout order effective Feb. 1, prohibits certain types of electric lighting as one phase of the program to alleviate the critical fuel shortage. The regulations have been ordered effective in Hutchinson, even though the local municipal plant does not use coal but uses fuel oil exclusively. The new restriction is estimated to save 2 million tons annually. The order includes: outdoor advertising and outdoor promotional lighting, marquee lighting in excess of 60 watts for each marquee, outdoor sign lighting except for directional or identification signs required for fire and police protection, traffic control, transportation terminals or hospitals.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Dr. Harald Graning of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare in Washington, D.C., will take part in the dedication ceremonies for the new Hutchinson Community Hospital. Don Kost, chairman of the hospital board and mayor of Hutchinson, will take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the $2.5 million structure.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Seven outstanding Hutchinson residents received recognition at the 47th annual Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce banquet at the Lake Marion Ballroom. The recipients were: Cheryl Dooley, Business Person of the Year; Neil Jensen, Boss of the Year; Alice Jensen, Woman of the Year; Earl Guse, Educator of the Year; Nan Barnes, Volunteer of the Year; Robert Hantge, Young Leader of the Year; and Rich Westlund, Distinguished Service Award.
As of Jan. 1, customers of Hutchinson Telephone Co. can now trace annoying and harassing phone calls without a court order. For city residents to obtain a trace, they must contact the Hutchinson Police Department. Customers who do not live in the city limits must contact their own local law enforcement agencies.
More than 100 area residents took part in a pro-life rally Jan. 22 at Peace Lutheran Church to recognize the 22nd anniversary of legalized abortion.