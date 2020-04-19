125 YEARS AGO: 1895
E.J. Stearns came forth from his long sequestration and is now dealing in lumber instead of mumps.
The crew of men who have been rebuilding the Milwaukee Railroad bridge in Hutchinson finished it.
M.C. Madsen has commenced active operations at brick and tile making and expects to employ several men through the summer.
While chopping down a big oak tree on his father’s lot, Hendrick Roseboom found three bullets embedded in the wood to a depth of eight inches. As no rifle could sink a bullet that deep, it is probable that they are relics of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, when lead flew thick and fast in these woods.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A special train of 13 cars, 12 of them containing fat steers that had been fed by Hans Jensen, Ray Oleson, Everett Oleson and Chester Moore, one of hogs and another of cows and heifers being shipped by Mr. Jensen, left Hutchinson over the Milwaukee bound for the Chicago market. And it made the little old “306” do some tall snorting and puffing to lug the load, too, to Swift and Co. Nine cars of stock also were shipped out by the Farmers Shipping Association.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Kouba of Pine River visited relatives and friends in Hutchinson. They left Pine River and visited their son Leslie in Minneapolis, accompanying him out to Gibbon to visit their daughter-in-law and little granddaughter at the home of Mrs. Leslie Kouba’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emil Thiem. The Koubas say that resort owners look forward to another big year and that they plan to build up their new lake shore as soon as conditions permit.
Hutchinson paid its respects to the memory of President Franklin D. Roosevelt at an impressive service conducted at the high school auditorium.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
William Moxley of Fulton, Missouri, has begun duties as manager of the JCPenney company store, succeeding Earl Schmitz, manager here for 25 years.
Mrs. Loren (Avis) Reid of the Gifted Opportunities Center in Hutchinson is among eight men and three women named to the Honor Roll of Teachers from which the 1970 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be selected. Reid is a field consultant for the GO Center and formerly was an elementary teacher at the Hutchinson public school.
The board of directors of Burns Manor Municipal Nursing Home has officially confirmed the resignation of Francis Jensen, superintendent since January 1965, and appointed Mavis Geier as acting administrator when he leaves. Jensen came to Hutchinson prior to the opening of the 62-bed home in April 1965. He also supervised the opening of the new wing in 1968 that increased the size to 129 beds.
Two more people have filed as candidates for the three-year term positions on the Board of Education of School District 423. Donald Popp and John Miller are the latest to file. Incumbents Dr. Carl Bretzke and Bob Backlund filed earlier.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Staff budget cuts totaling $395,000 are set to begin for the 1995-96 school year in Hutchinson Public Schools. Cuts are part of the district’s plan to replenish a general fund balance that has consistently dropped from a few hundred thousand in the last couple of years to about $32,000 in the red projected for the end of this year. “It’s not what we want to do,” said Board Member Doug Brown. “It’s that we have to do it. ... The Legislature makes it very clear what they want us to do.”
Less than two weeks after getting a green light in a Minnesota House tax subcommittee hearing, a bill asking for permission to seek a local retail sales tax for Hutchinson came up against a flashing red light at a similar Senate subcommittee hearing. Mayor Marlin Torgerson, who has been promoting the idea of a half-percent sales tax as a way to finance a list of capital improvements, told the Hutchinson City Council that the plan suffered a blow. A close vote kept the bill from advancing to the full tax committee.
Right after hearing that Mayor Marlin Torgerson’s idea to seek a local sales tax might be near death in the Legislature, the Hutchinson City Council learned that other city projects could be in jeopardy. Adding to the council’s concerns is the DFL-supported bill passed by the Senate that would freeze taxes on most types of property at 1995 levels for 1996, even if property values increase. Taxes would only increase on property on which improvements are made.