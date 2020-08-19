125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Hutchinson, Glencoe and Litchfield are 2,000-population towns.
P.J. Klee will soon put on the market a new product of his Hutchinson Cigar Factory in the shape of a cigar named “Our Sport.” It will be made especially for the Hutchinson trade of such stock as is put in the 10-center. If you smoke, give a home manufacturer a fair trial of “Our Sport.”
The salary of the Hutchinson postmaster has recently been increased $100, and that of the Glencoe postmaster decreased $100. The salaries of the presidential postmasters are based on the receipts of the office.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A speeding Ford, occupied by seven boys, bumped into Amos Telesky, 15-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Telesky of Komensky, severely injuring him, and then 10 feet beyond crashed into a tree, slightly injuring two of the occupants of the car. The accident happened on the ugly turn just below the Swan Lake pavilion at 1 o’clock in the morning while the dancing was going on.
The passing of aeroplanes over this city has become such a common sight that even the kiddies only stop playing long enough to give them a casual glance. But at 6 o’clock last week even a birdman made the populace stop and take notice and sent a thrill through everyone. Whether the sultry atmosphere induced him to leave the cockpit or whether he found his position a better view of the charming country he was passing over, nevertheless he chose to lay prone on top of the left wing of the plane and to look downward on the country from the dizzying height of probably 800 or more feet.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The end of the war brought with it quick cancellation of Hutchinson’s only plant with war contracts and let 30 people out of work. The order to stop work on present contracts held by William Motor Sales came by telegraph and the morning after President Truman’s announcement. During the period of operation, the local plant owned by J.B. Williams has produced many thousand pieces of vital war machinery parts, the major portion of which was in bomb adapters.
Hutchinson is getting the credit for unearthing the biggest single contribution of tin cans in the entire nation in the summer’s salvage drive. This was a collection of 80,000 cans weighing more than 8 tons, which had been lying packed in their original cases, unused since 1919. The cans were purchased by Hutchinson Produce, under previous ownership, which sold out before starting a condensed milk plant, and later the cans were condemned for use.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Listening to the makings of “The Judge,” it should look like a junk pile. But the custom-made tractor, which Eldon Rath of rural Stewart made and will use in the tractor pulling contest at the McLeod County Fair, is a sleek looking machine made from scrap parts. “The Judge” is a performer, too. Rath, who has been competing six years on and off with mild success, has already put “The Judge” to the test. It has brought him four second placings, a first place and a third.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Rudy Boschwitz, IR candidate for U.S. Senate, met with area Republicans to discuss his plans to unseat DFL incumbent Paul Wellstone in the 1996 election. Boschwitz met with several local party leaders at a breakfast meeting at the Victorian Inn in Hutchinson.
Thirteen new families have given Principal Earl Guse a big smile on his face. They have helped increase enrollment at Our Saviour’s Lutheran School to a level it hasn’t seen in several years. Last year’s enrollment was 63, this year it’s at 80, and next year the school already has 90 students signed up.
Families wanting more church connections for their children will be happy to learn that local churches and schools have worked together to extend outreach to Hutchinson-area youth. Park Elementary second-grade students will be allowed to leave school Wednesday mornings for religious education. In addition, release time that was discontinued recently as sixth-grade students moved to Hutchinson Middle School will now have the option again.
People’s Platform: I’m sick and tired of listening to people complain about bus and school times. I’m in 11th grade and my bus arrives at 6:30 a.m. The early times haven’t disrupted my sleeping or my homework one bit. ... So quit your complaining.