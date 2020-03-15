125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Dame Nature has taken charge of Hutchinson street sprinkling and furnishes bi-weekly installments of snow.
Will the party to whom the editor of the Hutchinson Leader loaned the "History of the Spirit Lake Massacre" please return the volume.
Now for a Grand Army of the Republic Woman's Relief Corps. Mrs. E.J. Heath has received from Mrs. L.J. Taylor, dept. president, blanks and so on for organizing a woman's corps in Hutchinson. Soldiers' wives, mothers, daughters and all loyal women are eligible to join.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Increasing at a rate of a thousand posts a month, the American Legion passed the 8,000 mark in the middle of February. In addition to posts in the United States, a report just issued shows one in Canada, one in England, three in France, one in Mexico, one in Panama, three in the Philippines, one in Hawaii and eight in Cuba. New York state, with a total of 854, heads the list; Illinois comes in second with 604 posts; Pennsylvania third, 522 posts; Iowa fourth, 443; Minnesota fifth, 411.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The Crow River Country Club will host its annual meeting at the Hotel Jorgenson. The meeting this year will be an informal get-together in place of the dinners that have usually marked this event. Tickets for the occasion are $1 and the committee urges all members to attend. They are asked to bring in their old golf balls.
The county went over the top in the biggest wartime Red Cross drive of all time. This puts the county 13th in the state to go over the top and maintains this county's record in all war activities. The county's quota was $15,300. It is a safe assertion that it will be considerably over-subscribed.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Approval to hire a staff member, start classes early next fall and purchase equipment for Hutchinson Area Vocation Technical School was given by the Board of Education. A student personnel officer who will provide counseling and placement assistance to students and consultative services to teachers will be hired. The school year will begin Aug. 31.
A policy against students smoking on public school property was aired before the Board of Education. A board policy prohibits a student from smoking on public school property or in a building and provides that a student committing the first offense be suspended from classes for one week. A student committing a second offense is suspended and expelled for 18 weeks.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Improving school security is the goal behind changes being made in all four Hutchinson public schools. "We are feeling the need to get a handle on who's here and why," said Carol Beaver, Park Elementary principal.
Parents and anyone else with opinions about the Hutchinson Public Schools athletic programs have been invited to attend a regular meeting of the Hutchinson Board of Education. Chair Doug Kenning made a statement at the Feb. 28 meeting stating his views and the opinion of parents who have called him. Team sports and the advancement of young players was the main topic.
In January, $200,000 was refunded to members of the McLeod Cooperative Power Association. Co-op manager Randall Owen told the 800 members attending the cooperative's annual meeting at Pla-Mor Ballroom in Glencoe that the first-ever refund was the result of continued profitable business for the organization. The refund followed on the heels of the refund of $183,000 in capital credits in December. Margins were higher than anticipated and allowed the cooperative to make the refunds, said Randall Ahrndt, the cooperative's office manager. The margins were the result of lower wholesale prices for purchased power and increased efforts to reduce peak loads.
A planned joint highway maintenance facility in Hutchinson received a green light from the McLeod County Board of Commissioners. By a 4-1 vote, the board authorized its representative on the joint powers committee, highway engineer Rick Kjonaas, to vote to award the bids for construction of a 40-stall facility that will be used by the city, county and Minnesota Department of Transportation. Second District Commissioner Mel Dose cast the lone dissenting vote.