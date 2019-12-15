125 YEARS AGO: 1894
From John Swinton: Preach all the sermons you can; talk all the morality you choose; teach temperance as zealously as you please; but until men, women and children have homes of their own, there will be vice, immorality, drunkenness, pauperism and crime.
Be on your guard against diphtheria, scarlet and typhoid fever, measles and so on, which are raging in parts of this country. This open winter weather is favorable to such diseases. The best prevention: Keep your home and children warm and clean.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
The 25th annual ball of the Hutchinson Fire Department will be given at the city hall. The firemen are known as the best entertainers, and one of their dances is looked forward to by dancers and spectators alike.
The campaign to raise $30 million in the United States for the relief of 300,000 orphans in Armenia, Syria and the near east will occur from Jan. 1 through February 1990. McLeod's quota is $7,000.
The appointment of enumerators who will have charge in the work of taking the 14th decennial census have been approved and made public. It is a significant fact that of the 15 enumerators named for McLeod County, 13 are veterans of the World War and one other is a veteran of the Spanish-American War.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
The Hutchinson Hemp Plant shipped its 32nd car of finished products to the mills in the east. The hemp is about equally divided between line fiber and tow, and the cars shipped have carried all the way from 30,000 to 51,000 pounds. The local hemp plant is expected to have enough hemp to operate through February, when the stacks are exhausted, the mill will be shut down. Lake Lillian shut down several weeks ago and Bird Island has enough stock for about another week.
Miss Grace Scholpp received a handsome souvenir from her brother Sgt. George Scholpp who is in radio service with the Air Corps in the Far East. This was a satin Chinese flag beautifully embroidered with Chinese characters reading, "I am an American soldier fighting for China. If I am injured, help me back to my base." The inscription bore the signature of Generalissimo Chiang Kai Chek.
With the Fifth Army in Italy, Cpl. Gayle Phillips of Brownton recently was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in action. He was with Hutchinson's original Co. B. Phillips serves with the 34th Red Bull Division of Gen. Mark W. Clark's Fifth Army in Italy.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Snow began falling heavily in Hutchinson after residents had a week to adjust to the 14-inch covering of the previous weekend. Snow flurries fell here but didn't amount to much.
Hutchinson's first shopping center outside the main business district seems likely after the basic concept was given Hutchinson Planning Commission approval. At the same time, first tentative inquiries were made about the possibility of another shopping center west of the city. Vic Swanson would build the center on land he owns west of Shady Ridge Road, along State Highway 7.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Apparently, an 11 percent increase in the city of Hutchinson's tax levy was not too much for residents to swallow. Only a handful of them showed up at the city's Truth-in-Taxation hearing. "It seems like government has gotten a green light to increase, as there is growth," one resident said. "Have you ever considered a way of reducing taxes or reducing your budget for a year?"
Taxpayers can expect a 7 percent increase in their school levy for next year. The Hutchinson Board of Education approved an unchanged proposal with just one taxpayer present. "No, I'm not happy raising taxes," Board Member Steve Borstad said. "We have to pay taxes too. The bottom line is we have to educate our kids."
With freshly polished badges and new bars, John Gregor, Ron Kirchoff and Scott Schwartz became the first-ever lieutenants of the Hutchinson Police Department. The three were promoted on Dec. 7. All three were sergeants prior to their promotions. Police Chief Steve Madson said the promotions have been a long time in coming.
Pillsbury sold Green Giant to Seneca Foods, a fruit and vegetable processor based in Pittsford, New York. "Green Giant has been a good corporate citizen for us," said Glencoe Mayor Noel Phifer. "We just hope Seneca finds that the farmland we have around here and the workforce we have is conducive to their staying here."