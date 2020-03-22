125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The McLeod County Board of Commissioners received road petitions from Carl Burmeister and Joseph Uhlis. Committees were appointed to view such proposals. A road petition that had been received from Henry Rotzien was rejected, as was one from John Koch.
The recent fire and the almost total failure of the old engine and outfit shows how completely this town is at the mercy of the flames. A fire well started any windy day now will lay a block or more of buildings in ashes and all the people can do is to sit around and watch ‘er burn. The council should submit a proposal for bonds at once! Why delay?
The Milwaukee Road offers round-trip rates for the McKinley speech at Minneapolis. Ticket sales March 27-28, good to return March 29. Agent Gillett of the Great Northern has secured a special train for the excursion of the Hutchinson Republican clubs, which will leave at 7:15 a.m. and run through to Minneapolis in about two hours. It will leave for Hutchinson after McKinley’s speech that night. The company promises ample accommodation and makes a rate of one fare for the round trip.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Benjamin Ross, 79, one of the last pioneers of the Hutchinson community, died about 5 a.m. at his home on Adams Street and Second Avenue. His family lived on a farm near Hutchinson until the U.S-Dakota War of 1862 when they moved to town. Ross helped build the stockade, the site of which is marked by the huge bounder in the public square.
By a vote of 305 for and 118 against, the citizens of Hutchinson supported putting in a “white way” (paving) on Main Street, as well as sanitary sewers. The vote was for a $15,000 bond issue.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Hutchinson is making its third trip to the Minnesota State Basketball Tournament and its second trip in three years by virtue of winning the region championship by defeating Montevideo and Tracy. More than 500 fans were expected for the opening game against Red Wing. Captains are Carl Bretzke and Bob Prochnow. The rest of the team is Milton Joecks, Carlos Hoeft, Jim Corson, Bill Craven, Gene Henke, Merle Maher, Dick Dobratz and Don Jensen. Coaching the team is Jack McClelland.
Cpl. Bruce Brummond, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Brummond of Hutchinson, is a prisoner of war in Germany, a postcard received by Square Clothing Co. said. It was the first word since Dec. 13. Last month his wife in Glencoe received a government notice that he had been missing in action in Luxembourg since Dec. 20.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Annexations of Shady Ridge and the McDonald mobile home park to the city of Hutchinson have been approved. The areas are estimated to have up to 130 additional residents.
Bill Snyder, Hutchinson High School assistant principal, has been named Region Three Football Coach of the Year by the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Association. He directed the Tigers to their second best won-lost record ever.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Criticism of most issues is often easier to offer than solutions. Public input during a 90-minute discussion offered ideas for change or at least evaluate. Dr. George Gordon, a 15-year sports medicine volunteer, parent and former school board member, stated his wishes clearly: “While I remain a strong supporter of our overall extracurricular program, I am also deeply troubled by some portions of the current athletic program. It is my hope that the Board of Education will take this opportunity to closely evaluate all athletic programs in our schools,” he said. “Some segments of our athletic program may have lost sight of their primary role and need to be evaluated.”
Hutchinson Technology Inc., the largest employer in the city of Hutchinson announced plans to expand its operations in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. According to Bill Craig, director of facilities development for HTI, the company is planning to build a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing plant employing 1,400 workers. HTI hopes the Wisconsin plant will be operational by Jan. 1, 1996.
Jeff Fein is the new director of the Crow River Art Center. “Basically I did the same job in Washington state for the U.S. government,” he said. Fein worked at an air force base while his wife served in the military. “I was the assistant director there,” he said. “I set up classes, did publicity and ran galleries.”