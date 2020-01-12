125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Pioneer Press: There have never been any statistics collected in the country as startling in their showing or deserving of a more careful study by the people than the census of embezzlements and defalcation (misappropriation of funds). These amounts, according to good authority, are more than $25 million for the year just closed; this being an increase of 26 percent over 1893. This is such a harvest of dishonor as no country can afford to gather in.
The Great Northern Railway Line’s advertisement for this edition: Leave Hutchinson: 7 a.m.; leave Silver Lake, 7:20 a.m.; leave Lester Prairie, 8 a.m.; arrive Minneapolis: 11:15 a.m. Through tickets are available to any point in the United States and baggage is checked to destination. Folders of all railways on hand. Information cheerfully given relative to connections of trains for all points.
The legislature will this winter appoint a commission to locate a fourth hospital for the insane, and Rep. Sivright is of the opinion that Hutchinson would stand as good a show as any of securing it. Large buildings will be erected and such institutions put thousands of dollars yearly in circulation where they are located. Mr. Sivright will probably ask the cooperation of business men in the move to promote the prosperity of Hutchinson.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Minnesota will be one of the greatest playgrounds, if not the greatest, in the country this coming summer, according to Ivan Coppe, secretary of the 10,000 Lakes Association, who makes the prediction that 200,000 tourists will visit the state this year. Last summer nearly 100,000 from outside the borders of Minnesota vacationed at the state’s 250 summer resorts. There were 14,987 motor parties among them, each party averaging four people.
Things will fairly hum in Minnesota next year. Newspapers report that practically every city and hamlet in the state not covered with moss is mapping out a campaign for street paving, which will give employment to an army of men and provide an improvement that is economical and essential to growth and progress. The Babcock plan — a wonderful conception of a remarkably studious and well-informed man, is the construction of miles of highway on which millions of dollars will flow directly into the state annually as a result.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The largest group in many months was called for physical examinations by Selective Service and has been ordered to report at Ft. Snelling. The group is made up largely of young farm men age 18-26.
Sixty-two firms in Hutchinson are listed as paying more than $100 in personal property taxes this year, a reduction of one since last year. For the second year, there is no monies and credits tax, this being eliminated by the last Legislature.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A $5,000 gift will be presented to Gopher Campfire Club at its annual meeting in the community room of First National Bank, Hutchinson. Mr. and Mrs. Otto Zeleny are making the gift to the sportsmen’s club to be used towards acquisition of a permanent campsite. Other contributions are being secured under the chairmanship of Skip Quade to go with the gift. The club is purchasing a 27-acre site on Lake Byron, 6 1/2 miles northeast of Hutchinson on Bear Lake Road.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Whether it’s at the McLeod County Fair, the State Fair or on a national television advertisement, dairy producers are getting their message to potential consumers. “Milk — it does a body good” is a former ad campaign theme well-known to the general public. This past fall, a new ad series began with the theme “Milk. Help Yourself.” In addition to the advertisements, dairy representatives are forging new alliances with such high-profile products as Domino’s pizza to boost cheese consumption.
People’s Platform: I’d like to say wake up parents of 13- to 16-year-olds. Do you really know what your sons and daughters are doing? You’d be shocked to know how many kids in that age group are experimenting with sex. Yes, even the good kids. Get a parents network going. Find out where your kids are going and take the time to call the parents to see if they’ll be home to supervise. Do it now before it’s too late.
Shopko Stores Inc. reported that sales for the first five weeks ending Dec. 31, 1994, increased 2.3 percent to $308.5 million from $301.7 million during the same period last year. Comparable stores sales decreased 1.7 percent compared to last year.
Convicted murderer Phillip Cole is seeking post-conviction relief that would discharge him from prison, grant him a new trial or grant him a new sentence. McLeod County Attorney Mike Junge said he doesn’t believe there is much chance of Cole receiving any relief, but he is nonetheless vigorously opposing the petition. “It’s a right that everybody has,” Junge said of Cole’s request. “Generally it comes about when there is newly discovered evidence or if there’s a change in a law that could impact the outcome.”