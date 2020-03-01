125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the Farmington Tribune: The time has come when young women should have the same opportunities for obtaining a scientific knowledge of the labor generally dissolving upon the farm as well as the boys.
Of mud there is muchness.
The ground is frozen to a depth of 5 1/2 feet, which is a rare occurrence for Minnesota.
The Hutchinson Cooperative Creamery Association is receiving nearly 3,000 pounds of milk and turning out about 900 pounds of butter daily. All the butter is now sold in New York City and a shipment is made every Tuesday. For the last few consignments, 24 cents per pound was received.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
An auditorium, hospital, sales pavilion, paving and a white way are on their way. Hutchinson will eventually have them and let us hope soon. The bandstand proposition, however, is quite different. It is a smaller project and an immediate necessity, and the council at the meeting realized what it would mean for Hutchinson to do without the popular band concerts, asked that H.A. Jennings be instructed to present plans at the next regular meeting of the council. The plans will call for a structure 18 by 25 feet, 14 feet from floor to ceiling and 4 feet from the ground to the floor, to be made of concrete and faced with brick similar to that which the library is built. Seating capacity will be 50-60 people.
The McLeod County Chapter of the American Red Cross has established an exclusion for the Home Service and will finance a Home Service Worker for one year and also put a County Red Cross nurse into the field in the county the same for one year.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The Leader is now housed in the State Theatre building, having moved its offices there from a room in Dr. Sheppard’s office suite, which he generously offered following the fire. The quarters east of the Royal Maid for a time occupied by the Knot Inn Club have been leased. This will provide adequate office room and is also large enough to hold our entire printing equipment. New machinery will be installed as it is purchased. Meanwhile we will continue to do all the work in Litchfield, at the Meeker County News, which suspended its operation last November.
Pfc. Donald Sturges, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.F. Sturges of Hutchinson, was a member of Lt. Col. Henry Mucci’s Sixth Ranger Battalion, which rescued Japanese-held prisoners in eastern Luzon. An official release sent by Gen. MacArthur discloses that 121 handpicked men were organized for the commando raid, which set the American prisoners free. All enlisted men including Sturges received the Bronze Star for this distinguished service.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The one-block stretch of Second Avenue Southwest and Washington Avenue West, west of Main Street, were added to the 1970 street program for the city of Hutchinson by council action, and Lynn Road was drawn out of the “proposed” category to come up with another hearing March 9. Lynn Road has been left out because of a petition presented at the first hearing with more than 90 names opposing the rebuilding of the road this year. The other residents of the street appeared to ask the council to reconsider and rebuild the street, or at least the portion that is the worst.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Hutchinson Police Officer Mark Shoutz and K9 Don placed first at the Narcotics Detection Seminar conducted by the Minneapolis Police Canine Council. K9 Don was first among a field of 30 dogs who recertified. K9 Don has been a member of the Hutchinson Police Department for two years. Prior to that, the K9 position was held by the department’s first dog, K9 Sam. K9 Sam retired due to respiratory illness.
Travel agencies were hit earlier this month with new regulations from airline carriers that change the system for issuing tickets to the flying public. Prior to the changes, travel agencies would issue tickets to customers, and airlines would reimburse the agencies for 10 percent of the base amount of the ticket after taxes were subtracted. On Feb. 9, Delta Airlines capped the amount it would reimburse to travel agencies at $50 maximum per ticket, according to Carol Schochenmaier, owner of World Travel Center in Hutchinson. Other major airlines, including Northwest Airlines based in Minnesota, followed Delta’s lead. The new cap will have a negative effect on revenue for travel agencies throughout the country. Whereas agencies may have received a $100 commission on a $1,000 ticket under the old system, the reimbursement now will be capped at $50. Schochenmaier, who became owner of World Travel Center earlier this year, said the move will cut revenues at her business by more than 8 percent based on last year’s business.