125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Chief Huderle of the Hutchinson Fire Department requests that the person who rings the bell when a fire is discovered remain at the engine house until members of the hose companies arrive to inform them of the location of the fire. Don't forget this!
The Catholic parsonage in Hutchinson is to be remodeled and raised to a two-story building and the church and parsonage will be surrounded by a fence.
Thompson and Nelson shipped in a carload of Portland cement and we hope it will all be used in making pavements along our streets.
Hutchinson is the neatest, cleanest town in the state because nearly every citizen takes pride in keeping his own premises and adjoining street and alley clean. But there are a few citizens who are neglectful of this work. They should go to work at once and help make Hutchinson attractive to visitors. With the growth of the town, the selling value of property advances.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
McLeod County is now on the Holstein-Friesian map for sure. At the state sale in Savage, E.H. Ulrich sold his herd sire, "Duke Pietertje Korndyke Ormsby" to Mineral Springs Stock Farms, Savage, and Dr. H.P. Fischer of Shakopee for the enormous sum of $33,000.
Several merchants reported April 7 as the biggest business day they ever had and there hasn't been a kick heard from any merchant. Real bargains, fair weather, good roads brought a large crowd to Hutchinson. City shoppers were on the streets and in the stores by 8 a.m. By that time cars and teams were beginning to arrive from the country.
It is expected that there will be at least 800 delegates from all parts of the United States in Hutchinson from June 2-7 to attend the national convention of the United Danish Lutheran Church.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
H.R. Kurth has been named McLeod County War Bond chairman. He succeeds Spencer Stearns, who has directed the last three drives. H.G. Olsen was the county's first chairman. The quota for the county in the seventh drive is $938,000.
The Empress Cafe has been sold by John Peterson to Harold Marks of New Ulm. Mrs. Bea Noreen, who has been employed in the cafe for some time, will manage it for the new owner, who is with the New Ulm Grocery Co.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A grand opening will take place at the new location of Myron Wigen Chevrolet. The firm has been in its new 15,000-square-foot building along State Highway 7 East for three weeks, having moved from its 7,000-square-foot building along First Avenue Southwest in downtown Hutchinson.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Two programs and 22 staff positions were among nearly $900,000 in budget cuts approved by the Hutchinson-Willmar Regional Technical College governing board. Hutchinson's sound and vibration program, in its third year at the college, will be phased out, as will Willmar's lamb and wool management program. "We will provide services until they complete the program," said President Ron Erpelding about the dozen or so students currently enrolled in Hutchinson's program. "We have an obligation to our students."
Kathleen Skarvan has stuck pretty close to the family farm in Sumter Township during her adult life and professional career. For the past 15 years, she has worked at Hutchinson Technology Inc. She'll be branching out later this summer along with HTI thanks to her new position as plant manager of the Eau Claire facility. Skarvan, 38, joined HTI when the company employed 250 people. Since then, she has seen the company blossom into the global leader in the production of computer suspension assemblies. Today, HTI employs 4,750 people at its Hutchinson and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, facilities.
After more than 18 months of developing privately, Hutchinson Covenant Fellowship has become Oak Heights Covenant Church and it is opening its doors to the public. "When you start with nothing and see things come together, it's an exciting process," said the Rev. Todd Ertsgaard. In the beginning, members met in small groups in homes. By word of mouth and a few community events, the fellowship grew. With growth comes a need for change. Now the 40 or so members meet at the Hutchinson Middle School auditorium. And that's where its doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m. April 9, Palm Sunday.