125 YEARS AGO: 1894
P.J. Klee is turning out some elegant smokers nowadays in his Hutchinson cigar factory. Patronize home industries.
George Crouley’s small boy swallowed a quarter the other day. George is now talking of starting a bank and using his boy as a burglar-proof safe.
From the Albert Lea Standard: The state game warden made a ruthless raid on the rich preserves of several St. Paul citizens, the victims being ex Gov. Merriam and other notable nabobs who had obtained through hunters 300 prairie chickens, ducks and like game and were keeping them for future use in a cold storage house. This is the law, but rich and poor evade it and alike should suffer the penalty.
From the Cokato Herald: While at Buffalo, we tasted, yes, drank a cupful of the “elixir of life” as poured forth from the fountain at Dudley’s well of healing power of water, with the result that our chin trimming, once a snowy texture is now turning black in steaks, our enemy has left town unwept and unhonored, we have been offered a valuable dog as a gift, can sleep 12 hours and can dispose of food in quantities that would make a boardinghouse keeper consult the bankruptcy law. Great water, that!
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Recently in a cornfield near Glencoe was found the body of an old man, bound and gagged and partly covered with a rain coat. The discovery partially cleared up the mysterious disappearance on July 28 of John G. Larson, a wealthy retired farmer of Slayton. When found, the body could not be recognized and had been badly mutilated by dogs or wolves.
At a meeting of World War I veterans at the Union Club rooms, at which 35 were present, temporary officers were elected and a committee appointed to organize a Hutchinson post of the American Legion.
From the Rochester Post: The late scandal resulting in two girls, mere children, almost being sent to Sauk Center, should be an eye-opener to parents and an admonition to them to watch their daughters and keep them home nights. The ones primarily to blame for conditions like the above are the fathers and mothers who neglect their children and fail signally in a sacred duty when the latter are permitted to roam at large at all hours of the day and night.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Prospects of an airport here were given a real push forward when a large group of businessmen heard several aeronautics authorities stress the need for such a forward step in towns of this size. A concrete result of the meeting was that those present voted unanimously to support the City Council in applying to the State Aeronautics Commission for construction in keeping with the needs of the community.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Margit Bretzke of Hutchinson was named Miss Congeniality in the state sweetheart contest conducted by the DeMolay chapters during the 40th state conclave at Carleton College in Northfield.
The McLeod County dairy judging team won championship honors in competition with 56 other teams in the 4-H dairy judging contest at the Minnesota State Fair. The McLeod team topped the field with 1,077 of possible 1,200 points and will represent Minnesota 4-H clubs in the National Dairy Cattle Congress in Columbus, Ohio.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Since its purchase by the state in the early 1970s, the portion of the Luce Line State Trail running through McLeod County has been something of a forgotten asset. But if everything goes right, things could change in the next few years. Joe DeJaeghere, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources employee in charge of maintaining the McLeod County portion of the trail, said plans are beginning to take shape to upgrade the trail.
In celebration of womanhood, the Hutchinson Technical College is hosting an inspirational conference Sept. 11, “Women Designing Our Own Lives.” The theme of this second annual conference for women of all ages is “Pride in our Past, Faith in our Future,” emphasizing past and hopeful future contributions as contributions continue to be made.
”3M is stronger and more profitable today than many other large American companies and its workforce is a big reason for its success.” That was a central theme 3M CEO L.D. “Desi” DeSimone made in comments to about 400 retirees, office personnel and off-shift employees who gathered at Hutchinson High School on Aug. 31.
It was wet. How wet was it? It was so wet that many proud two-wheelers bowed their heads in reality and drove four-wheel vehicles or campers to the sixth annual Minnesota A.B.A.T.E. motorcycle rally at Gopher Campfire over Labor Day weekend. Those who battled the rain spent part of the weekend getting dry again and then trying to stay dry. Organizers expected about 2,000 bikers, but rain held back overall attendance.