125 YEARS AGO: 1895
This ad was seen on the front page: "I will herd cows in Hutchinson the coming season, commencing May 15, and ending Oct. 15, at $3 per head and will guarantee that the cows will receive good care. Wyman Hoagland."
There is no shadow of doubt but that Hutchinson stands a good chance of securing the new hospital for the insane and we note with satisfaction that several Hutchinson businessmen are in favor of putting their shoulders to the wheel and making a hard fight of it.
Every mail that comes or goes over the Milwaukee Road and Great Northern's Hutchinson branches is weighed by the railroads and by the local post office people this month, this being a terminal point. The weighing is done once every four years.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Henry L. Simons, retired banker, now residing in Minneapolis, presented on March 20 a $9,000 check to the city of Glencoe to be expended for the old Commercial Hotel property on the lot of which will be erected the community building voted for at the recent election.
Cal Sivright of Hutchinson and Harry Wolvin of Montana have formed a partnership for the sale of tractors. Their specialty will be the Twin City line manufactured by the Minneapolis Steel and Machinery Co. The firm has leased the Ledger building and it is being placed in readiness for them.
The contract for the building of a brick bandstand in the public square was let to H.A. Jennings for $1,780. The bandstand will be of brick to conform as far as possible with that used in the public library. Work has already been commenced, and it will be completed some time before Memorial Day.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Staff Sgt. Leslie O. Smith, son of Henry Smith of Hutchinson, is now stationed at Tinker Field near Oklahoma City where he is with the air technical service command. A second message was received from Cpl. Bruce Brummond, prisoner of war of the Germans. Mrs. Brummond received a card mailed Dec. 30, 10 days after his capture, saying that he was at Stammlager 12-A and being transferred to another camp.
At the Red Owl, three pounds of Washington apples were 25 cents, a 16-ounce jar of Welch's orange marmalade was 19 cents, a 3-pound bag of coffee was 59 cents, a 24-ounce loaf of bread was 10 cents, and three 20-ounce cans of Alaska's peas could be purchased for 29 cents.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Minnesota-Wisconsin Truck Lines Inc. will build a terminal in the 83-acre Hutchinson Industrial Park. The five-door terminal with office facilities will be the third building in the industrial park since it opened earlier this year. The firm is the major hauler for a number of Hutchinson businesses and industries, including the two 3M plants.
An adjustment panel report has been adopted by the Board of Education as the teacher salary schedule for the 1970-71 school year. The schedule provides a $7,000 starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor degree and no experience. The highest salary on the schedule is $12,560 for a teacher with a master's degree plus 15 additional credits and 13 years of experience.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
The city of Hutchinson is providing financial backing and written support to the Highway 7 Coalition, lobbying to upgrade State Highway 7 between Hutchinson and Interstate 494 in the metropolitan area. At the past two City Council meetings, the Highway 7 Coalition has received a $3,588 contribution from the city as well as a resolution supporting the group's efforts.
Concerns over the latest public statements about proposed changes in Hutchinson athletic programs will be discussed at the April 11 Board of Education meeting. It seemed to be an afterthought, but the board agreed to set aside special time to address March 14 public input that resulted from critical statements about fairness and general policies in Hutchinson extracurricular activities. "The community has spoken," said Board Member Steve Borstad. About 150 people attended the March 14 meeting to offer support, criticism and ideas for change.
Officials and technicians from state and local agencies collected nearly two tons of herbicides and pesticides at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Part of a regional effort, the cleanup gave residents in McLeod County and neighboring counties the opportunity to unload household and farm chemicals that may have been sitting around for decades.