125 YEARS AGO: 1894
From the St. Peter Tribune: Under the free trade Wilson bill, two shiploads of Russian barley have already arrived consigned to brewers in Milwaukee. This the kind of legislation that Democrats have given Americans.
The Hutchinson Board of Education conducted a special meeting and fixed the special levy tax at $6,000. The levy last year was $7,500.
Pick out any 20 young men and no more than five of them are making an effort to save money. The indications are that the poor house of the future will have to be six stories tall with folding beds in every room.
A bathroom for Hutchinson is now an assured thing, and a building for that purpose is being erected in the rear of H.I. Clay’s barber shop. Hot and cold baths will be on tap with a shower bath in connection. It will supply a long-felt want and should be used liberally.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
Dr. W.H. Hill, executive secretary of the Minnesota Public Health Association, emphatically admonishes the public “to stop shaking hands,” and he adds, “Don’t start again. Substitute the military salute.” The abolition of the handshake is one move in aiding the prevention of spreading contagious diseases. Dr. Hill emphasized the suggestion in commenting upon the probable recurrence of the influenza epidemic.
A soldier cost the government more than three times as much during World War I as during the Civil War. In 1918, the American doughboy represented an outlay of $168 for clothing and equipment, while in 1862 the boy in blue cost the North an average of $50.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
Art Anderson, who shot a banded duck on Sept. 24 at Eagle Lake, has received the report on the duck from the Fish and Wildlife Service. The bird, a mallard, was banded on Oct. 29, 1943, at Chautauqua Refuge at Havana, Illinois.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Harlow Jennings, McLeod County senior citizen of the year, flashed a smile from his drafting table at Stearnswood Inc. while displaying a certificate he received from Gov. Harold LeVander during the Conference on Aging. The 84-year-old Jennings was feted along with other seniors from 76 counties for their contributions.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
AIDS may not be a huge issue in McLeod County now, but it could be in the future if the disease follows the path of other trends that started on the East and West coasts. “There is not a person in New York or the West Coast who doesn’t know somebody who is HIV positive or who has AIDS,” said Jean Johnson, health education coordinator for McLeod County Public Health Nursing who is the county’s designated HIV resource person. One of the goals of the third annual HIV Update on Oct. 26 is to keep the attention of McLeod County residents focused on HIV and AIDS issues. “The danger is thinking that we’re somehow isolated or insulated in McLeod County,” she said.
After years of helping people, Dr. C.W. Truesdale ran out of treatments three years ago. Clark Truesdale, a retired Glencoe doctor, lost his son to AIDS. “It’s a miserable thing to watch, because you feel so helpless,” the doctor said. For the first time, he shared the death of his 40-year-old son with the media — even his second wife, Evelyn, hadn’t heard Truesdale’s personal side of the experience. His son, Ward, lived in New York City as one of the top commercial interior designers in his field. “We never discussed AIDS. We just took for granted that he was gay,” Truesdale said. “The first we knew he had AIDS, he was going into the hospital.”
Our Savior’s Lutheran School will soon know if it ranks among accredited nonpublic schools. For nearly a year and a half, subcommittees with more than 50 congregation members have been gathering details of how education happens at Our Savior’s, according to Principal Earl Guse. The school has 63 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The State 3 in Hutchinson is showing: “Little Giants” with Rick Moranis; “Corrina, Corrina” starring Whoopi Goldberg; and “Timecop” featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme.
The Hutchinson Mall is celebrating its 13th anniversary with cake and coffee, drawings, clowns and more.
Richard Larson of Larson Builders in Hutchinson was recognized as a Service Award winner by a representative of the Minnesota Council for Quality. Larson will attend the Governor’s luncheon Oct. 25 at the Radisson South Hotel in Bloomington. Last year, 1,000 people attended the luncheon.