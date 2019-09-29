125 YEARS AGO: 1894
P.J. Klee, the popular and public-spirited proprietor of the Hutchinson Cigar Factory, took a Leader reporter through the establishment the other day, and showed him a $1,400 invoice for tobacco, which had just come in and which is a grade that will make fine cigars as you can buy anywhere. One big bale of wrappers came direct from the West Indies and cost $4.75 per pound.
The campaign in Minnesota has been formally opened. It is hoped that it will be continued without the introduction of vile personalities and that it will be on a loftier plane of discussion of issues. Victory will then be honorable and defeat will leave no sores, which time cannot heal. So far there seems to be a disposition to follow this plan and it is certainly hoped that none will branch off and follow another.
Abdul Hamid II, sultan of Turkey, has sent 300 Turkish pounds for the relief of suffering from the forest fires. No more striking proof could be given of the beneficient workings of modern science. Human nature, we know, is the same always and in all climes, but distance has heretofore had its retarding grasp upon us. Now the telegraph and cable have brought the people of the world into such close companionship that a cry of anguish such as arose from the scene of the recent calamity causes all human hearts to throb in sympathy.
100 YEARS AGO: 1919
In order to finance the Trunk Highway System, it will be necessary to levy a license fee on automobiles, which will average $18 per car.
Excitement ran high in Hutchinson when a telephone message from Dassel stated that an attempt had been made to rob the Kingston bank. Some local men went out east, north and west of town to guard main and crossroads as the robbers were reported to have come this way. Rumors afloat in Hutchinson were to the effect that the Dassel bank had been robbed of sums varying from $10,000 to $20,000. People stood about the streets evidently expecting the robbers to come right up the main street at any moment.
The girls of the Hutchinson canning team are holding their heads just a little higher this week on account of having been awarded first place in the southern section of Minnesota for demonstrations done at the Minnesota State Fair. Under the supervision of Mrs. Binnie, the team is composed of Misses Lila Binnie, Louise Bennin and Ruth Dobratz.
75 YEARS AGO: 1944
If your milk tastes different beginning this week, the explanation given by Dr. Charles Shepperd, local health officer, due to experiments conducted by research experts, it has been found that some diseases can be spread through milk not heated at a high enough temperature in pasteurization. Among these diseases is the dreaded polio, which has spread in many communities although this vicinity has thus far been spared. To eliminate the possibility of milk being a contributing factor to spreading polio, all local dairies and milk plants have agreed to raise their temperatures to 165 degrees. It has been 145 degrees normally. This, say the milk men, will tend to give the milk a different taste.
50 YEARS AGO: 1969
Part of the liquor stolen from the Crow River Country Club during the Water Carnival has been recovered. Some bottles were found near Campbell Lake, adjacent to the Country Club, by youths who turned it over to the police.
Gottlieb Mayer, believed to be Hutchinson’s oldest resident, died at the age of 103 at Burns Manor Municipal Nursing Home where he had been living a short time.
25 YEARS AGO: 1994
Upon further review, the McLeod County Board of Commissioners has decided that it may not be the right time to be moving the veterans service office from the courthouse to the new McLeod Health and Human Services building.
The number of open-enrollment students coming to Hutchinson continues to increase slightly, while the number of students leaving remains stable. Although numbers frequently fluctuate, as of mid-September there were 113 students coming into Hutchinson School District. That compares to numbers also above 100 the last two years and outgoing students of about a dozen each year.
The first phase of reconstruction at Hutchinson Municipal Airport is just weeks from completion. The Hutchinson City Council got a pilot’s-eye view of exactly what the $2 million project has done for the airport. The project was funded on a 90 percent/10 percent share. The city paid 10 percent of the cost and the federal govenrment paid the remaining 90 percent.