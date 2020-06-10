125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Hutchinson’s 200 or more baseball cranks howled over two hotly contested games. Litchfield walloped Glencoe 11-5 and the Boom Lake plowboys knocked the Hutchinson pretties 12-8.
The home in Acoma of your good uncle Henry Bonniwell is filled with a happy group composed of his son Ed and wife, and Alex Foster and bride all the way from Minneapolis, and there is great mortality among yellow-legged chickens.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Hutchinson lady bicyclists have agreed to adopt the bloomer costume, and they’re sensible.
The Boy Scouts have put up this week large posters in store windows advertising the organization for a home nursing class for women, to be administered by Miss Clara Ruff, county Red Cross nurse, and Miss Susie Sickley, her assistant. Miss Ruff has done the following in the Ford automobile the county purchased for her: nursing visits, tuberculosis visits, visits to school, attendance at clinics, home visits to school children, talks to ladies’ clubs and a number of cases getting bedside care.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The first canning sugar certificates will be mailed by McLeod County boards the latter part of June. It was agreed between Hutchinson and Glencoe offices. The certificates will be for five pounds of sugar per person, which is all that can be sent at this time under the new allotment system.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The Minnesota Conservation Department hopes to have a new fisheries headquarters building in Hutchinson by the time winter sets in. A bid of $127,293 was accepted to replace the old utilized by fisheries at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
For Brae Olson, POGS are more than just a game. In February, Olson slammed and flipped out 52 boys to win second place honors in a POG tournament at Southdale Mall. Olson was the only girl in her age bracket. Olson began playing the game long before the craze hit Hutchinson. In fact, Olson’s dad, Brad, purchased the first POGS to enter the household. Now, nearly six months later, Olson estimates the family owns more than 1,000 of the cardboard discs. (POGS is generally known as milk caps, a game that was popular among children during the early-mid 1990s.)
Several hundred former Hutchinson High School graduates returned to their alma mater June 10 for the annual HHS alumni banquet. Alice Jensen Svensen spoke to the group on behalf of the class of 1930, followed by representatives of classes celebrating five-year graduation anniversaries up to the class of 1970.
The question of how to improve the Lynn Road and South Grade Road intersection drew Mayor Marlin Torgerson and members of the Hutchinson City Council to the site to get a first-hand look at the problem. Businessman Earl Fitzloff, owner of Fitzloff Hardware near the intersection, said the problems his customers face getting to his store has hurt his efforts to compete on a “level field.”
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival will kick off June 15 with a parade on the Crow River. Scheduled to entertain June 18 is the University of Minnesota Ski Club. Masonic/West River Park is also the site of a mud volleyball tournament.
The Hutchinson Marching Band will not participate in summer events and will not participate in the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Parade. The primary reason is a lack of participation. The band had only 10 or 11 students involved. There was not the balanced instrumentation needed for a marching band.
The Knights of Columbus have turned a Tootsie Roll into a mint. The local chapter presented Jan Propsma, executive director of Aveyron Homes, with a check in the amount of $2,419. Forty cases of the candy were passed out for a freewill donation. The money will be used in one of Aveyron’s four Hutchinson homes.
State officials are again urging people to cook all hamburger thoroughly before eating it, following an increase in reports of stomach illness caused by the 0157:H7 strain of the e-coli bacteria.
According to the results of a recent survey conducted by the Hutchinson Light Traffic Task Force, the majority of Hutchinson residents support the development of more recreational trails within the city and are willing to pay for them.