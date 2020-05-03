125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A 13-year-old boy who has been pilfering oranges from open cars at the Great Northern Depot fell into a trap set for him by agent Gillett and was taken before Justice Adams, who gave him a fatherly talking to. The boy has a home, a good reputation at school, but his lack of the right kind of home training made him an easy victim of temptation.
Several citizens of Hutchinson met recently to discuss the proposed organization of a society to be known as the Hutchinson Improvement Association. One of the first efforts of the society will be along the line of educating citizens up to the importance of making the streets adjoining their homes as attractive as possible by keeping them free of rubbish and weeds, setting out trees and cultivating a growth of grass in the space not used for travel.
Contractor Robbins has the frame work up for George Paul's residence on the corner lot east of Quade's furniture store. Mr. Paul is a traveling man who has decided that he prefers Hutchinson to Minneapolis for a locality with good schools and opportunities for good society.
Townsend and Sauyre shipped two cars of young cattle to Sioux City over the Milwaukee Road, and Ebin Dennis shipped over the same line a car of hogs to South St. Paul.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The first annual meeting of the McLeod County Shorthorn Breeders Association attracted about 30 members who elected officers, amended the bylaws and discussed the problems the breeders were having. Members then toured the splendid stock farms of John Oliva Jr., H. Bonniwell, Hans Jensen and J.J. Henrickson, where they were shown about the places and the excellent herds belonging to those gentlemen.
Due to the fact that the dancing in schools problem has often been discussed pro and con in Hutchinson circles, the following from the Montevideo News may be interesting. The Montevideo School Board received two petitions: one with 77 signatures supporting dancing and one with 408 names against.
The Hutchinson City Council appealed to every citizen of Hutchinson to help keep our record of "The Cleanest City in the State" good by making the week of May 3 Clean Up Week. Kindly remember that we can reduce the fire hazard by removing all rubbish and inflammable materials. You not only endanger your own property but also your neighbor by not removing them.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Hutchinson High School, one of the 12 schools participating in the music contest and festival at Litchfield, received nine A ratings and eight Bs. This record topped that of any other school. More than 120 local youngsters made the trip, all of them getting their own rides.
"You Can't Take It With You," the five-star play by Hart and Kaufman, is being staged by Hutchinson High School seniors. Dick Dobratz will appear as the leading character Grandpa Vanderhof, and other members of the cast include: Lorene Julig, Jane Falconer, Norman Sundquist, Wesley Anderson, Carl Bretzke, Grace Mary Smith, Sheldon Kliman, Pat Zajicek, Bob Prochnow, Bill Ohlenkamp, Donald Martens, May Benjamin, Eugene Henke, Roger Hansen and Mary Jensen.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Hutchinson has nearly doubled in population in the last decade and is drawing shoppers from a wider area as it becomes a major shopping center for the six-county area. The automobile, the instrument that makes all of this possible, has become a double-edged sword and is now causing major concern. The problem? Where do you park all of the cars when everyone wants to shop at the same time?
Hutchinson Public Schools students may have an outdoor classroom in the future. Plans for an environmental center were unfolded by high school instructor Darrell Summerfield for the Board of Education. The center would be an outdoor site, preferably in its natural state, which could be used to study soil, plant growth, trees and rocks.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Rhonda Berg, West Elementary music specialist, was named the 1994-95 Teacher of the Year. "This is such an honor," Berg said. "There are so many wonderful, wonderful people who teach in this district. ... It is an affirmation that (music) holds a real important place in the educational career of a child."
Looking for bargains? There are 114 garage sales scheduled during the Great Hutchinson Garage Sale on May 6.
In an attempt to get a better focus on future goals, the county's long range planning committee worked with Bob Mitchell, a 3M quality engineer and consultant, at the committee's recent meeting. Mitchell helped the committee develop a mission statement and identify goals and potential obstacles to those goals. "A mission and a vision statement really helps to set your goals," he said. "You need a mission and you need to plan how you'll get there."